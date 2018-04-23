Ex-AAU students get prison for false sexual harassment claim

news

Judith Ivie Okosun and Juliet Obehi Okosun, two female ex-students of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, are looking at a 2-year, jail term for wrongly accusing a former lecturer of the institution, Dr. Peter Otubu, of sexual harassment .

The latter in a 2010 video which went viral, was detained by the chief suspect, Judith, who reportedly made him sign a cheque of N100,000, before he could leave her apartment.

According to reports, the Okosun pair were earlier arraigned at an Ekpoma Magistrate's Court, in August 2012.

They were slammed with an eight-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, stealing, unlawful detention and frivolous petition, reports The Guardian News.

Otubu, who was a lecturer at the institution's Electrical and Electronic department, is believed to have “suffered from the sins of immorality to have gone to the room of his student which resulted in the show of shame”, in a statement offered by Chief Magistrate Maltina Iluobe, who presided over the case.

The judge submitted that there was a deliberate attempt to victimize the lecturer who was scolded for getting involved in a messy dealing with the ex-students who were presented with an option of a N20,000, fine each.

"Chief Magistrate Maltina Iluobe in charge sheet No: MEK/18C/2012, committed Juliet Obehi Okosun to two years imprisonment for unlawful detention and indecent assault on a university don," writes The Guardian while expressing a court verdict against the offenders.

Embattled lecturer is delighted following court verdict

Following the court's ruling on the matter, the embattled lecturer, Dr. Peter Otubu, expressed satisfaction of a ruling which vindicated him of wrongdoing.

“I am okay. The principal suspect, Ivie Okosun and her sister, Juliet Obehi Okosun, have been convicted and jailed, whether they were given an option of fine or not.

“To correct the erroneous impression that I was dismissed, I was never dismissed from AAU.

"My appointment was terminated following the video that was posted on the Internet,” Otubu told the PM News.