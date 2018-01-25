'Yahoo boy' nabbed in bank while trying to withdraw £30,000

news

A 'Yahoo boy' , Fidelis Iruedo has been apprehended by representatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), while trying to withdraw a sum of £30,000 from a bank in Abuja.

The arrest was made on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, according to local media. Iruedo had reportedly acquired the amount through an internet romance scam carried out against a citizen of the United Kingdom.

A petition submitted to the anti-graft body by the Nigerian High Commission, London on behalf of the victim Alan Digweed, had ensured his arrest.

It was alleged that he met the UK man on a dating site match.com while pretending to be a woman named Tracy Anderson under whose name he secured a British passport.

According to reports, items recovered from the suspect include "several scam letters, 3 flash drives, 1 iPhone and a laptop computer."