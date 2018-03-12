Home > Gist > Metro >

Erotic dancer deported for not wearing underwear

Immorality Erotic dancer deported for not wearing underwear

Zambia's Religious Affairs minister, Godfridah Sumaili confirmed the dismissal of South African dancer, Zodwa Wabantu.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Africa's Zodwa Wabantu, was reportedly deported back to her home country due to her reputation of dancing without an underwear. play

South Africa's Zodwa Wabantu, was reportedly deported back to her home country due to her reputation of dancing without an underwear.

(Lesotho Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A South African dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, has been deported from Zambia, based on her trademark personality that involves performing without wearing any underwear.

According to reports, the controversial woman denied entrance upon landing at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Saturday, March 10, 2018. This prevented her from attending an album launch where she had been scheduled for an erotic display.

The report was confirmed by her promoter, Lucky Munakampe.

play Erotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu deported for not wearing underwear (Zambian Observer)

 

He told AFP News of the Zambian authorities' decision to send back Wabantu to her home country.

“I can confirm that Zodwa has been deported back to South Africa by the immigration department,” says Munakampe.

A morally driven Zambia state has revealed its disinterest when it concerns accommodating individuals who have shown a low appreciation for good conduct and social etiquette.

This was reiterated by the country's Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili.

“Zambia is a Christian nation where morality and ethics have to be followed. We don’t expect a woman to dance without underwear,” Sumaili mentioned in a chat with AFP.

Beer-loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaid

A Tanzanian prophet, Onesmo Machibya has been arrested by the police after a picture of him kissing his wife and housemaid went viral.

Nabii Tito was captured kissing his wife and housemaid in public. play

Nabii Tito was captured kissing his wife and housemaid in public.

(Tuko)
 

It was alleged that Machibya who is also known as Nabii Tito, also preached with a bottle of beer in his hands.

Tanzanians have lauded the police for apprehending Nabii Tito. play

Tanzanians have lauded the police for apprehending Nabii Tito.

(Tuko)

ALSO READ: How Prophet killed friend's lover, shares body parts for ritual

His action has generated widespread condemnation from his countrymen who accused him of setting a bad example.

According to Tuko News, a statement released by a police spokesperson Simon Sirro confirmed that the 'man of God' was arrested following public complaints.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Avoidable Death Phone addiction ends life of female NYSC member killed...bullet
2 Gang War Disobedient Nigerian teenager shot dead at UK cinemabullet
3 Sexual Healing Lover's sperm cures woman of pimplesbullet

Related Articles

Away Match Dog bites man's penis during sex at girlfriend's
Sexual Healing Lover's sperm cures woman of pimples
Laurie Idahosa Reverend is not happy with her 66.6 followership on IG
Shocking MFM pastor slumps, dies during service
The Chosen One Pastor reportedly overpowers robbers, seizes their guns
Apostle Johnson Suleman Romantic pastor builds wife a shopping mall as birthday gift
'Kolo' Mad Anglican priest sets 2 ATMs on fire in Imo
'Ojoro' Pastor ordered to pay 15k to wife who deprived him of sex

Metro

Twitter users have condemned an Ugandan parliament member for encouraging violence against women.
Stop Abusing Women! Senate member boldly supports wife beating (Video)
Police corporal arrested for killing bus driver in Ekiti state
Police Brutality SARS operatives drag innocent man by sexual organ in order to extort money
A herbalist who recently dedicated himself to the Christian faith mentioned that he once prepared a charm for a clergyman introduced by his wife.
Yahoo Plus Evil charm seized from Yahoo boys who use 'juju' to rob client
Lagos pedestrians are seen offering help to a Corps member who was crushed by a train in Ikeja.
Week of Sorrow Family and friend of NYSC member killed by train in deep grief