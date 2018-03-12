Erotic dancer deported for not wearing underwear

news

A South African dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, has been deported from Zambia, based on her trademark personality that involves performing without wearing any underwear .

According to reports, the controversial woman denied entrance upon landing at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Saturday, March 10, 2018. This prevented her from attending an album launch where she had been scheduled for an erotic display.

The report was confirmed by her promoter, Lucky Munakampe.

He told AFP News of the Zambian authorities' decision to send back Wabantu to her home country.

“I can confirm that Zodwa has been deported back to South Africa by the immigration department,” says Munakampe.

A morally driven Zambia state has revealed its disinterest when it concerns accommodating individuals who have shown a low appreciation for good conduct and social etiquette.

This was reiterated by the country's Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili.

“Zambia is a Christian nation where morality and ethics have to be followed. We don’t expect a woman to dance without underwear,” Sumaili mentioned in a chat with AFP.

Beer-loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaid

A Tanzanian prophet, Onesmo Machibya has been arrested by the police after a picture of him kissing his wife and housemaid went viral.

It was alleged that Machibya who is also known as Nabii Tito, also preached with a bottle of beer in his hands.

ALSO READ: How Prophet killed friend's lover, shares body parts for ritual

His action has generated widespread condemnation from his countrymen who accused him of setting a bad example.

According to Tuko News, a statement released by a police spokesperson Simon Sirro confirmed that the 'man of God' was arrested following public complaints.