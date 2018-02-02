news

A mechanic , Friday Monday, has been ordered to receive six strokes of cane for breaking into a hospital in Abuja. This instruction was given by the Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

According to Vanguard News, the accused who lives at Angwan Shahu, Karmo, "was arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and attempt to commit offence."

It was alleged that he forcefully entered the premises of the Joy of The Lord Clinic and Maternity, with an intention to steal aluminum windows, an accusation he admitted to.

The offence goes against the stipulations in Sections 342 and 95 of the Penal Code, a prosecutor, Mrs. Florence Auhioboh told the court.

A complainant, Mike Bako of Hulumi village, Karmo, had on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, reported the accused at the Karmo Police Station, Abuja, ensuring his arrest.

This was the day he reportedly committed the offence.

The court judge, Abubakar Sadiq revealed that the punishment given to Friday Monday might have been more grave had he denied the allegation leveled against him.