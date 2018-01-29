news

In Surulere, Lagos, two teenage boys were flogged publicly by an unidentified man for impersonating as naval officers.

The boys fall under the age group of 15 to 18 according to an Instagram user, Foodiejay. The latter shared a video of the pair as they received hot strokes of cane from their interrogator who was quite the brute as he punished them in the open.

"Happening right now infront of me believe this. Young boys within the age of 15 to 18 oo. God's knows the atrocities they must have though by impersonating to be naval officers.

"In fact they have I'd cards Nigeria where are we heading to," Foodiejay wrote on his Instagram.

A crowd watched on while the pair were getting corporal punishment for their condemnable act.