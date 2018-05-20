Alex claims Snapchat account was hacked after sex photo

news

Alex has just released an "after sex" photo of herself and a man.

Although she has since come out with claims that her Snapchat account was hacked, Nigerians are not having it.

ALSO READ: Former BBNaija star's rumoured girlfriend says she isn't threatened by Alex

Twitter users have been having a field day trying to decide if the male whose face is turned from the camera and half buried in Alex's boobs, in the photo, is actually Tobi, a fellow Big Brother Naija contestant.

Addressing the development, Alex wrote on Instagram, "I do not have a picture like this first of all and my Snapchat account has been hacked I really do not understand what people will gain by making this kind of picture. What every fight you guys are putting up hasn't gotten to this extent."

She also went on to share a screenshot of her Snapchat login page with the word "hacked" written across it.

But going by the reactions from Twitter users, Nigerians do not believe her.

See some posts below:

— King Joy tinz (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— Abirun Ni e (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

ALSO READ: Lolu and Anto talk about Tobi and Alex's relationship being a 'strategy'

— I Stan Tolex (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0