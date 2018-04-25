Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ex BBNaija star, Tobi rumoured girlfriend isn't threatened by Alex

Tobi Former BBNaija star's rumoured girlfriend says she isn't threatened by Alex

Tobi's rumoured girlfriend isn't moved by all the attention Alex is getting from the ex-BBNaija star.

  • Published:
Tobi Bakre with Alex of BBNaija play

Tobi Bakre with Alex of BBNaija

(Instagram/TobiBakre)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Drama! Drama!! Drama!!! As former BBNaija housemate, Tobi's rumoured girlfriend, Regina has come out to say she isn't threatened by Alex.

Looks like someone was just trying to get on Regina's nerves as a certain lady with the Instagram handle, @zionnqueen took to her page to write what may have incited Regina.

"I wait for the fight and competition between Alex and Regina to start. Thank God my King is out of that shit. #BBNaija," she wrote. This might have actually gotten on Regina's nerves as she then took to her own Instagram page where she said she won't be in the shadows of anyone.

 

"I see things like this and laugh! Women who have this mentality lack self-worth, I dare say! I won't talk too much...but I know this, I am too POWERFUL to be in anyone's shadow! #identityconcious," she wrote.

Alex play

Alex

(Instagram/Alex_Unusual)

 

Just maybe Alex saw all these messages as she then took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, where she kind of sent a subliminal message to whoever it may concern.

 

"May God bless every single person that has loved and hated. The lord is your strength. I really appreciate.Let the day begin. @tobibakre be spoiling my picture o      •My Lovely look and styling by @tariesbeautylounge Beautiful Outfit by @mis_moboutique My Hair by @myhairltd #unmesswithable #unfuckwithable #selflove #mymothersdaughter #thatuniqueone #unusual," she wrote.

Tobi emerges 2nd runner-up Big Brother Naija show play

Tobi emerges 2nd runner-up Big Brother Naija show

 

It's barely three days since the third edition of Big Brother Naija ended and the drama in the house has moved out with the housemates.

The last five of Big Brother Naija, Tobi, Alex, Miracle, Cee-C and Nina play

The last five of Big Brother Naija, Tobi, Alex, Miracle, Cee-C and Nina

(Pulse.ng)

 

The BBNaija season 3 ended on Sunday, April 22, 2018, after 85 entertaining days, Miracle was declared the winner of the third season of the Big Brother Naija show. He beat finalists Cee-C, Tobi, Nina, and Alex to win the grand prize worth 45 million naira. The housemate was announced as the winner by Ebuka Obi Uchendu.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido Singer is smitten with his girlfriend! Here's proofbullet
2 Davido Singer reportedly gets into a fight with SA actress Boity in...bullet
3 Teddy A Former BBNaija star throws a surprise birthday for Bambam...bullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Lady regrets ignoring reality TV show winner, Miracle
Big Brother Naija Top 10 moments of the #BBNaija: Double Wahala season
Teddy A Former BBNaija star throws a surprise birthday for Bambam (Photos)
Cee-C BBNaija 1st runner-up reportedly dragged at Lagos airport [Watch]
Photo Of The Day Behold your BBNaija finalist
Big Brother Naija Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law wants Imo state government to honour Miracle and Nina
Big Brother Naija Miracle's Big Brother Naija win proves Nigerians love the underdog
Big Brother Naija "You kept your head high despite foolish rumours" - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's wife praises him
Big Brother Naija Cee-C gets a cheque of N2M from fans
Bobrisky Cross-dresser enters beef with Tunde Ednut over #BBNaija's Nina

Celebrities

Wizkid helps young fan to school
Wizkid Singer to send child artisan back to school
TBoss
Photo Of The Day TBoss is our lady in magical red!
Kcee poses in all red.
Kcee See photos from singer's birthday bash in Lagos
D'banj
D'banj You have to see how singer is living like a King in Dubai