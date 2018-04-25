news

Drama! Drama!! Drama!!! As former BBNaija housemate, Tobi's rumoured girlfriend, Regina has come out to say she isn't threatened by Alex.

Looks like someone was just trying to get on Regina's nerves as a certain lady with the Instagram handle, @zionnqueen took to her page to write what may have incited Regina.

"I wait for the fight and competition between Alex and Regina to start. Thank God my King is out of that shit. #BBNaija," she wrote. This might have actually gotten on Regina's nerves as she then took to her own Instagram page where she said she won't be in the shadows of anyone.

"I see things like this and laugh! Women who have this mentality lack self-worth, I dare say! I won't talk too much...but I know this, I am too POWERFUL to be in anyone's shadow! #identityconcious," she wrote.

Just maybe Alex saw all these messages as she then took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, where she kind of sent a subliminal message to whoever it may concern.

"May God bless every single person that has loved and hated. The lord is your strength. I really appreciate.Let the day begin. @tobibakre be spoiling my picture o •My Lovely look and styling by @tariesbeautylounge Beautiful Outfit by @mis_moboutique My Hair by @myhairltd #unmesswithable #unfuckwithable #selflove #mymothersdaughter #thatuniqueone #unusual," she wrote.

The BBNaija season 3 ended on Sunday, April 22, 2018, after 85 entertaining days, Miracle was declared the winner of the third season of the Big Brother Naija show. He beat finalists Cee-C, Tobi, Nina, and Alex to win the grand prize worth 45 million naira. The housemate was announced as the winner by Ebuka Obi Uchendu.