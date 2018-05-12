Home > Gist > Metro >

A well-cooked meal is all the assurance your mum needs on Mother's day

A well-cooked meal is all the assurance your mum needs this Mother's Day weekend

We want you to show your mum all the love she deserves the Onga way.

#HappyMothersDay

If you ask anyone how best their mums show love, they tell you by making sure they are well fed. Well, it is time to turn the tables for Mother’s Day.

We want you to show your mum all the love she deserves the Onga way. That’s why we’ve come up with this special Native Jollof rice recipe for you to cook for your mum.

Mama Onga Recipe - Native Jollof Rice

 

Ingredients:

  • Rice

  • Palm Oil

  • Chopped Onions

  • Iru (Locust Beans)

  • Blended pepper mix (Tomatoes, Scotch Bonnet, Tatashe and Onions)

  • Chopped Yellow Scotch Bonnet

  • Ground Crayfish

  • Shredded Bonga Fish

  • Cow Skin (Ponmo)

  • Shredded Smoked Cat Fish

  • Smoked Big Prawns

  • Beef stock

  • Onga Ginger, Onion & Garlic

  • Onga Classic

  • Salt

  • Water

  • Chopped Ugu leaves (For garnishing)

Instructions:

In a pot, heat up some palm oil. When it’s hot, add chopped onions, locust beans, blended pepper mix, chopped yellow scotch bonnet and let it fry for 3 minutes.

Add the grounded crayfish, bonga fish, chopped ponmo, shredded smoked catfish and smoked prawns.

Next, add the beef stock, Onga Classic seasoning, Onga GOG and lastly, salt.

Add some water (enough to cook the rice) and let it come to boil.

Once the water starts to bubble, stir in the white rice then cover and allow to cook on medium heat.

Add the chopped Ugu vegetable when the rice is done and serve.

 

For more Mama Onga recipes, visit the Onga Website or follow Onga on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

