#HappyMothersDay

If you ask anyone how best their mums show love, they tell you by making sure they are well fed. Well, it is time to turn the tables for Mother’s Day.

We want you to show your mum all the love she deserves the Onga way. That’s why we’ve come up with this special Native Jollof rice recipe for you to cook for your mum.

Watch!

Ingredients:

Rice

Palm Oil

Chopped Onions

Iru (Locust Beans)

Blended pepper mix (Tomatoes, Scotch Bonnet, Tatashe and Onions)

Chopped Yellow Scotch Bonnet

Ground Crayfish

Shredded Bonga Fish

Cow Skin (Ponmo)

Shredded Smoked Cat Fish

Smoked Big Prawns

Beef stock

Onga Ginger, Onion & Garlic

Onga Classic

Salt

Water

Chopped Ugu leaves (For garnishing)

Instructions:

In a pot, heat up some palm oil. When it’s hot, add chopped onions, locust beans, blended pepper mix, chopped yellow scotch bonnet and let it fry for 3 minutes.

Add the grounded crayfish, bonga fish, chopped ponmo, shredded smoked catfish and smoked prawns.

Next, add the beef stock, Onga Classic seasoning, Onga GOG and lastly, salt.

Add some water (enough to cook the rice) and let it come to boil.

Once the water starts to bubble, stir in the white rice then cover and allow to cook on medium heat.

Add the chopped Ugu vegetable when the rice is done and serve.

