Home > Gist > Metro >

Man hires assassin to murder rich family to inherit wealth

Prodigal Son Man hires assassin to murder rich family in order to inherit wealth

A detective who pretended to be an assassin for hire tricked a man who wanted his family dead in order to inherit parent's wealth.

  • Published:
Graphic Content play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police in Sochi, Russia, have arrested a 22-year-old man who reportedly hired an assassin contracted to murder his rich family in a bid to inherit wealth.

He however failed in his aim having mistakenly employed the service of an undercover detective who pretended to be a contract killer expected to receive a sum of £38,000, for a job well done.

According to Metro News UK, the suspect had planned to murder relations including mother, father, and 10-year-old sister.

Reports gathered revealed that the unnamed man provided vital information to the hitman in order to ensure a speedy and hitch-free process.

play Man hires assassin to murder rich family to inherit wealth

 

His parents who cooperated with law enforcement officers who suggested that death be faked were devastated after learning about the intention of their son.

A police source revealed that the suspect "wanted to get rid of parents because they were not giving him money."

"Before looking for a killer he tried to get of his relatives twice. He looking on the internet to find out how to carry out the murders.

"The criminal wanted to put pills in the kettle to poison his parents but his father found out something was wrong.

"Then the son planned to break a thermometer in his parents’ car so that they were poisoned with mercury vapours. But he got cold feet," says a police spokesperson.

ALSO READ: Bloated corpse of woman murdered by husband float on Lagos Lagoon

The Metro News reported that the suspect had planned the murder months prior to the day of his arrest.

It was gathered that he had second thoughts about executing his intention until he met the undercover cop who was expected to get the job done for him.

If convicted, the young man who has already been labeled a criminal risk being sentenced to prison for a period of 15 years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Avoidable Death Man killed by bus blamed for not using pedestrian bridgebullet
2 Freaks Of Nature Watch man carry big stone, table with teeth [Video]bullet
3 In Lagos 6 suspected cultists arrested for gang raping studentsbullet

Related Articles

Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children
Science Student Man stabs French tourist to death after mixing cocaine with booze
Devil Orphans rescued from HIV-positive grandmother who blames them for disease
Serial Killer The full story behind Ade Lawyer's arrest
Love For Money Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth
Kunle Poly NURTW chairman thanks God for sparing his life
Wife Killer Bloated corpse of woman murdered by husband float on Lagos Lagoon
Chicken Change Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip

Metro

The herdsmen reportedly got distracted when a lady threw a blood-stained menstrual pad at them.
Red Flag Blood-stained menstrual pad saves woman from herdsmen rape
A teenage girl complained of her father's disinterest in sending her to school.
Education For All Teenager unhappy with dad who thinks school is not for girls
A Facebook user who killed a big snake in a hunt thinks the reptile is capable of curing HIV and can improve sexual performance when eaten.
Man brags about eating snake meat able to cure HIV, improve sex power
Graphic Content
Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children