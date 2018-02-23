Man hires assassin to murder rich family to inherit wealth

news

The police in Sochi, Russia, have arrested a 22-year-old man who reportedly hired an assassin contracted to murder his rich family in a bid to inherit wealth.

He however failed in his aim having mistakenly employed the service of an undercover detective who pretended to be a contract killer expected to receive a sum of £38,000, for a job well done.

According to Metro News UK, the suspect had planned to murder relations including mother, father, and 10-year-old sister.

Reports gathered revealed that the unnamed man provided vital information to the hitman in order to ensure a speedy and hitch-free process.

His parents who cooperated with law enforcement officers who suggested that death be faked were devastated after learning about the intention of their son.

A police source revealed that the suspect "wanted to get rid of parents because they were not giving him money."

"Before looking for a killer he tried to get of his relatives twice. He looking on the internet to find out how to carry out the murders.

"The criminal wanted to put pills in the kettle to poison his parents but his father found out something was wrong.

"Then the son planned to break a thermometer in his parents’ car so that they were poisoned with mercury vapours. But he got cold feet," says a police spokesperson.

The Metro News reported that the suspect had planned the murder months prior to the day of his arrest.

It was gathered that he had second thoughts about executing his intention until he met the undercover cop who was expected to get the job done for him.