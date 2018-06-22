Pulse.ng logo
3 nails jammed in bricklayer's skull for demanding money after labour

Cheated To Death 3 nails hammered in skull of bricklayer who asked for pay after hard labour

There is no clear explanation concerning how three nails were jammed in the skull of a bricklayer. Fingers are pointed at his employer.

  • Published:
3 nails hammered in skull of bricklayer who asked for pay after hard labour play

Two men work together to lay a block at a construction site.

(Nigeria Real Estate)
For demanding his settlement after rendering a service, a bricklayer Robert Muchangi had three steel nails jammed into his skull by his employer.

This led to the death of the 28-year-old Tuko News is reporting. He died on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in the Meru County located in Kenya.

3 nails hammered in skull of bricklayer who asked for pay after hard labour play

A bricklayer, Robert Muchangi was reportedly attacked by his employer after demanding payment for his service.

(Tuko)

 

A cross section of Kenya's media jointly reported that the efforts of a man named Dominisiano Kaunga had ensured the deceased was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he died.

The Standard Media reports specifically that the critical condition of Robert Muchangi did not quite improve even after doctors at HNH removed the four-inch nails inserted in his brain.

ALSO READ: Woman keeps promise to kill husband's side chic

It added that X-ray photos showing the structure of Muchangi's skull revealed extreme damage.

3 nails hammered in skull of bricklayer who asked for pay after hard labour play

Doctors at the Kenyatta National Hospital tried but could not save the bricklayer.

(Tuko)

 

The bricklayer's sister is not pleased with the police. She reportedly accused the force of being tight-lipped about her brother's killer believed to be well-known.

