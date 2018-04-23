2 brothers behead sibling accused of bewitching them

news

Two brothers, Akaninyene and Ime Enyeokpon, alleged to have murdered sibling named Friday, have been arrested by the police in Akwa-Ibom State.

The pair reportedly laid an ambush for the deceased who was on a hunting trip and beheaded him.

This was based on their conviction that their late brother bewitched them, causing them to be poor.

Mr. Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, the state police commissioner, confirmed the arrest in the capital, Uyo.

It was gathered that the suspects decapitated Friday's body, burying his head and leaving the his other parts to rot.

“The deceased, one Friday Enyeokpon ‘m’ of Ikot Abasi Asutan Village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area left his house and went into the bush to check his traps and while still in the bush, the suspects, one Akaninyene Enyeokpon ‘m’, and Ime Enyeokpon ‘m’, both of same address, emerged from their hideouts, unlawfully killed the deceased, beheaded the deceased, buried the deceased’s head and abandoned the lifeless body in the bush.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, noting that the deceased bewitched them with witchcraft and caused their misfortune in life.

“The deceased’s head was exhumed and deposited in the mortuary and two machetes used by the suspects in the murder of the deceased were recovered. Investigation is still in progress,” says Ogunjemilusi.

Mob attacks Abia witch accused of killing neighbours

On the back of an Abia woman accused of witchcraft revealed evidence of skin peeling whips which made a home of scars on her body.

She was accused of killing community members in Amuda Isuochi, a reason why she was flogged and stripped naked.

A Facebook user, Peace Sampson, who alleged that she killed her mother, shared a post on the social media platform.

The witch was made to walk the town bare footed as a mob made to banish her from Amuda Isuochi, where she recently killed a woman with four children.