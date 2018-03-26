Worms devour skin of boy who didn't iron dress before wearing

news

The skin of a South African boy has been left in a mess after a worm infestation from an infection known as Myiasis.

A Twitter user, EricanM, confirmed this in a post shared on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

His tweet attributed the disease to the victim's failure to iron his clothes after washing.

Attached to the post included an image of some worms lying idle in a jar. Fresh wounds noticeable of the body of the boy concerned revealed the level of damage.

"These worms are from clothing that was aired to dry on the line & not ironed thereafter.

"Apparently some insect lays such eggs on the clothing then when zu do not iron the eggs hatch on U & become those worms.

"Lets iron those clothes, even the briefs," writes EricanM whose post received the attention of some curious followers. Getting details concerning how to prevent an attack seemed to be of interest to them.

ALSO READ: Congolese gay man dies of anal cancer

Alien disease devours 8 pupils in Katsina

Eight pupils of the Government Science Secondary School, Kurfi, in Katsina State, have been reported dead following a sad experience with a strange disease alien to the region.

Kabir Lawal, a member of parliament who represents the Kurfi constituency confirmed this on Monday, March 19, 2018, during a plenary session at the state assembly.

He explained that the incident has forced school authorities to suspend learning activities.

“The epidemic has forced authorities of the school to shut down the school and send pupils back home,” says Lawal according to Punch News.

His account was supported by contemporaries, Garba Useini of the Kafur and Dutsin-ma's Honourable Bishir Mamnan. Their constituencies were also affected by the epidemic but they were not able to confirm the number of casualties.

ALSO READ: Liberia scarred by war and Ebola

The state's Science and Technical Education Board, however received blame for shutting down learning centers. It is feared that the move offers a chance of widespread.

In a bid to battle the growing menace, the house committees on education and health, have been charged with the duty and investigating the report and giving a feedback to the house.

The order came from speaker, Abubakar Kusada.