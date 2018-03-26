Home > Gist > Metro >

Worms devour skin of boy who didn't iron dress before wearing

Devilish Disease Big worms devour skin of boy who didn't iron dress before wearing

A youngster has been made to regret his failure to iron his clothes after washing following an infestation of his skin by big worms.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The skin of a South African boy has been left in a mess after a worm infestation from an infection known as Myiasis.

A Twitter user, EricanM, confirmed this in a post shared on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

His tweet attributed the disease to the victim's failure to iron his clothes after washing.

play Big worms devour skin of boy who didn't iron dress before wearing (Twitter/EricanM)

 

Attached to the post included an image of some worms lying idle in a jar. Fresh wounds noticeable of the body of the boy concerned revealed the level of damage.

"These worms are from clothing that was aired to dry on the line & not ironed thereafter. 

"Apparently some insect lays such eggs on the clothing then when zu do not iron the eggs hatch on U & become those worms.

"Lets iron those clothes, even the briefs," writes EricanM whose post received the attention of some curious followers. Getting details concerning how to prevent an attack seemed to be of interest to them.

Twitter reactions following the post. play

Twitter reactions following the post.

(Twitter/EricanM)

ALSO READ: Congolese gay man dies of anal cancer

Alien disease devours 8 pupils in Katsina

Eight pupils of the Government Science Secondary School, Kurfi, in Katsina State, have been reported dead following a sad experience with a strange disease alien to the region.

Kabir Lawal, a member of parliament who represents the Kurfi constituency confirmed this on Monday, March 19, 2018, during a plenary session at the state assembly.

play

 

He explained that the incident has forced school authorities to suspend learning activities.

“The epidemic has forced authorities of the school to shut down the school and send pupils back home,” says Lawal according to Punch News.

His account was supported by contemporaries, Garba Useini of the Kafur and Dutsin-ma's Honourable Bishir Mamnan. Their constituencies were also affected by the epidemic but they were not able to confirm the number of casualties.

ALSO READ: Liberia scarred by war and Ebola

The state's Science and Technical Education Board, however received blame for shutting down learning centers. It is feared that the move offers a chance of widespread.

In a bid to battle the growing menace, the house committees on education and health, have been charged with the duty and investigating the report and giving a feedback to the house.

The order came from speaker, Abubakar Kusada.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Heart Wrenching Groom-to-be killed in ghastly accident 6 days to weddingbullet
2 Can't Beat This! A prison in Norway is just like your Lekki homebullet
3 You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bushbullet

Related Articles

In Akwa Ibom Danish aid worker, team rescue 3 kids from death over witchcraft allegation
Unlimited By Disability Super human skills of armless teacher has made her #GhanaTrueHero
'Pastor Sharp Sharp' 'Juju' pastor who reportedly cures cancer by sucking women's breasts arrested
Devil Orphans rescued from HIV-positive grandmother who blames them for disease
Black Sheep Nigerian man jailed in the UK for raping, impregnating teacher
Pure Evil! Decaying hand of maltreated house maid will send chills down your spine
Touching Story Meet poor crippled old man who cures diseases by smoking weed
Supernatural? Alien disease devours 8 pupils in Katsina

Metro

British Council partners YNaija to launch WAArtsExchange
WAArtsExchange British Council partners YNaija to launch West Africa Arts Exchange
A single mother who visited her lover for a bout of sex has been reported dead at her residence.
Wages Of Sin Mother of 4 dies after having too much sex with boyfriend
A sum of N4000, a handset and iPad, were recovered from the residence of alleged rapist, Saheed.
No Self Control Commercial vehicle driver in Ondo rapes female undergraduate at knifepoint
Fatima Dangote's wedding message from her groom, Jamil Abubakar is the sweetest ever!
Dangote Man regrets missing chance to marry daughter of Africa's richest man