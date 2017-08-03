Mc Dowell's Friendship Test :  Who you go call?

Friendship is really just a word unless it’s put to the test and that is exactly what the foremost friendship brand McDowell’s No.1 Whisky is doing in collaboration with Bovi, Chehu Chu and the Kraks TV crew.

#WhoYouGoCall started somedays back with a video from Bovi. Where he asked the simple but deep question; when in a fix, which of our friends would we call for bail out? The depth of the message made the video go viral as it was shared on several platforms.

This week, the #WhoYouGoCall team hit the street of Lagos to administer the Mr. Dowell’s friendship test. The lucky friends that passed got an invite to the biggest friendship party in Lagos and they stand the chance to win One Million Naira.

For those who might not get to meet the #WhoYouGoCall team, visit the McDowell’s Facebook Page and drop a message requesting for an invite or follow mr_dowell’s on Instagram and you might get lucky.

Before the #WhoYouGoCall team hit your neighbourhood, examine your circle of friends and identify that person you share the spirit of friendship with.

This is a featured post.