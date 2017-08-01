'Borno politicians plan to revive sect ahead of elections'

A civil society group, Concerned Leaders of Conscience [CLC], has accused top politicians in Borno State of plans to revive the Boko Haram insurgents ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In a communique signed by the CLC after an emergency meeting it held in Kaduna State, the group stated that they had to raise the alarm following statements recently attributed to Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Abubakar Kyari and other northern leaders which are capable of escalating terrorism in the north eastern parts of Nigeria.

CLC averred that such statements could only have been inspired by the numerous benefits that they derive from any instability in the region

The group further observed that those in the position of influence in the state have been benefiting from the regional instability precipitated by Boko Haram as evidenced in the diversion of relief materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons [IDPs].

The communiqué jointly signed by the National Chairman of the CLC, Dr. Eugene Tarkema, Dr. Abel Awulu, and the National Secretary, Dr. Fagbemi Kolawole, called on the Nigerian government and the international community to clamp down on Boko Haram sponsors and financiers.

Part of the communique reads:

“The tragedy of Boko Haram terror activities is being exploited by the political class in Borno State. And it is worrisome that highly placed persons in the state government and elders in the state are in on this unacceptable development.

Recent statements credited to Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Abubakar Kyari and their proxies are capable of escalating terrorism in the north east of Nigeria.

It is clear that such statements could only have been inspired by the numerous benefits that their purveyors derive from any instability in the region.

It has been proven that those in the position of influence in Borno State benefit from the regional instability precipitated by Boko Haram as evidenced in the diversion of relief materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

There are suggestions that part of the proceeds from diverted materials is channeled into funding Boko Haram.

Despite the victory against the insurgency by the Nigerian Military, Local Government Authorities in Borno State have refused to convey administrative procedures proceedings thereby diverting funds and sharing with State Government officials in Maiduguri who had earlier hand picked and stationed them for the purpose.

There is a need for the Borno State Government to come out clearly to render a full account to the people and what has happened to their resources in the most recent past.

The anti-graft agencies owe Nigerians answers to these questions for the world to know the nexus between local government funds and the operation of Boko Haram in the state.

We call on the country to note that these recent attacks in Borno State are not isolated events but part of a concerted effort by politicians to revive Boko Haram ahead of the 2019 general elections.

These politicians apparently have a control over the terrorists to an extent that they decide when to unleash them on the country or keep them subdued when it is desirable.

Also, the international relief and donor agencies must immediately stop routing funds through the Borno State government but instead relate directly with IDPs since there is ample proof that relief resources are an incentive for state officials, who divert and convert them for themselves and for financing terrorists.”