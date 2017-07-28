Group uncovers plots to scuttle insurgency war by politicians

The Northern Political Youth Christian Forum, a pressure group made up of Christians from the 19 Northern states claims it has uncovered plots by some Nigerian politicians to scuttle the ongoing war against insurgency in north eastern part of the country.

The youth arm of the organization said the politicians have contacted some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force [CJTF], to cause mayhem in the already troubled region.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Thursday, July 27, 2017, during a press conference, the National Coordinator of the group, Zephaniah Abui, said the elements have also perfected plans to use the CJTF to disrupt the visit of the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, to Borno State as part of the attempts to scuttle the insurgency war efforts.

ALSO READ: "Boko Haram: Islamic cleric vows to trek to Maiduguri from Abuja if Shekau is captured"

“We are aware that the disruption is being planned to appear spontaneous whereas it is clearly sponsored for some dark purposes ,” Abui began.

While condemning the development in its entirety as the height of irresponsibility, NCPYF said the alleged plots portray the dismal low to which the sense of propriety has sunk among leaders who would do anything to massage their ego while the larger population of citizens are left to suffer.

“It is most unfortunate that the power brokers in Borno State and some parts of the North as represented by the Borno State government have not learned from their past misadventures in allowing Boko Haram to emerge, fester and became a plague to the entire nation even though the north suffered most.

We use this opportunity to remind Nigerians and indeed the entire world of the fact that the Boko Haram terror group is a product of politicians arming youths against their opponents.

From the experiences we have been through, it can be categorically stated that such enterprise has never ended well.

We are consequently at a loss as to what the incentive of the Borno State government has at this time for being involved in such a dastardly plot.

We issue this timely warning because this was the same way ECOMOG, a ragtag group of street urchins, was exploited for political use and ultimately led to the emergence of Boko Haram.

It is a mistake that is on the verge of being repeated with the incitement of the Borno CJTF members to harass a visiting Minister and to equally carry out other activities in furtherance of their plots to sustain the existence of Boko Haram in the country.

The visit of the Minister to Borno State is one of the strategies they have hatched to further their agenda in the next few days to sabotage the war against the insurgency.

The plot, as we gathered, involves inciting the CJTF members to disrupt the Minister's visit and thereafter use the ensuing chaos as a cover for the displaced Boko Haram fighters to regroup.

Even more frightening is their expectation that any CJTF member arrested in contrived fracas would be detained alongside Boko Haram hardliners who will then radicalize the arrested persons.

What other dirty assignments would the state government have for these youths next?” Abui wondered.

ALSO READ: "Boko Haram: Terrorist group releases video of kidnapped women"

He further added that the crux of the briefing was to draw the attention of the law enforcement agencies to the activities of these politicians who wished to hijack the CJTF for their selfish reasons.