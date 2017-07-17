Aborted foetus found inside gutter in Rivers

Residents of Oginigba community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State were thrown into tears after an aborted foetus was found inside a gutter in the area.

ALSO READ: "Heartless: Aborted baby found in girls' hostel of Madonna University (Graphic Photos)"

According to SageGodson Odum who witnessed the scene and posted the photos on his Facebook page, the residents of the area woke up on the morning of Saturday, July 15, 2017, to witness the strange sight.

While some women reportedly cried helplessly , many others were heard raining curses on the woman who had the mind to carry out such an act while there are many women who would give an arm and a leg to have babies.

ALSO READ: "Sin City: Aborted babies found floating in Ghana flood"

This is how Odum captured the strange find:

"A terminated foetus found in a drainage channel this morning at Palace Road' in OGINIGBA community... Oh! God; show us mercy.

#letspreachagainstabortion"