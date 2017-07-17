Home > Gist >

Aborted foetus found inside gutter in Rivers

Wicked World Aborted foetus found inside gutter in Rivers [Graphic Photos]

Residents of a community in Rivers State were thrown into tears after an aborted foetus was found dumped inside a gutter in the area.

  • Published:

Hell Bound Man impregnates daughter, dumps newborn baby in well
Devil In Disguise Pastor in trouble after lover dies during abortion
Child Of The World Apprentice found dead inside well after abortion
Morning Teaser 'Help: My past is catching up with me'
Story For The Gods VP accused of impregnating student says she seduced him
Father From Hell Man bags 9 years in jail for impregnating daughter
Morning Teaser 'After 4 abortions, my fiance wants me out'
Apostle Johnson Suleman 'I stand by all my claims; cleric got me pregnant' - Stephanie Otobo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Residents of Oginigba community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State were thrown into tears after an aborted foetus was found inside a gutter in the area.

ALSO READ: "Heartless: Aborted baby found in girls' hostel of Madonna University (Graphic Photos)"

According to SageGodson Odum who witnessed the scene and posted the photos on his Facebook page, the residents of the area woke up on the morning of Saturday, July 15, 2017, to witness the strange sight.

While some women reportedly cried helplessly, many others were heard raining curses on the woman who had the mind to carry out such an act while there are many women who would give an arm and a leg to have babies.

ALSO READ: "Sin City: Aborted babies found floating in Ghana flood"

This is how Odum captured the strange find:

"A terminated foetus found in a drainage channel this morning at Palace Road' in OGINIGBA community... Oh! God; show us mercy. 

#letspreachagainstabortion"

play

 

More

Strange World Woman arrested for securing abortion for 12-year-old niece her husband impregnated
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 'Konji Na Bastard' Community disgrace old woman caught having sex with loverbullet
2 Trouble Maker Judge berates Evans lawyer, fines him N20Kbullet
3 Evans Police preventing kidnapper's family from seeing him - Lawyerbullet

Gist

The late Pastor Charles Ezechila and family
Sad Tragedy RCCG mourn pastor, family who were crushed to death
Ene Chidozie repeatedly raped his housemaid with his wife's assistance
Crucify Him Maid narrates how master raped her in wife's presence
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Paul should divorce his wife immediately
Dr. Peter Obi believes failure of leadership is the bane of Nigeria
Peter Obi 'The agitation for Biafra is a result of leadership failure' - Ex Gov