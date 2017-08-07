When it comes to protein rich foods and Nigerian foods, only a few have got it or at least, that's what we think.

Protein is unarguably one the important nutrient the human body (organs and tissues) needs for proper functioning and development. Asides from being instrumental to weight loss (especially belly fat), it increases your muscle mass and strength.

Saying it is necessary to include protein in your diet is definitely an understatement because it isn't just necessary but vital and paramount for healthy cells and body functioning.

But then, as much as this class of meal is important in our daily intake, thanks to nutritionist, everyone as a recommended dose per day, for men, 56 grams per day and 46 grams per day for women.

So, if you're looking to incorporate protein in your meal on a regular basis with our Nigerian foods, here is a list of foods which are high in protein.

1. Eggs

1 large egg contains 6-gram protein

Eating one or two eggs a day is a great way to add healthy protein to your diet. Eggs are among the healthiest and most nutritious foods on the planet. They are loaded with proteins, vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, eye-protecting antioxidants, and brain nutrients.

2. Cheese

1 Ounce cheese contains 7-gram Protein

Cheese is a huge source of healthy protein. Incorporating a slice or two into your daily intake isn't such a bad idea.

Low fat cottage cheese is a better option with 1/2 cup containing 14 grams of Protein.

3. Peanut butter

1 Tablespoon of peanut butter contains 8-gram Protein

Luckily enough, there are so many dishes like sandwiches and vegetables you can incorporate peanut butter into. You can even take it without including it into any food whatsoever.

4. Low-fat Yoghurt

4 Ounces yogurt contains 6-gram Protein

Taking in 1-2 portions of delicious and creamy low-fat yogurt on a daily basis is a healthy and delicious way to increase your protein intake.

5. Nuts

1 Ounce of nut contains 7-gram Protein

Eating a handful of walnuts, almonds or any other nut in place of sugary food and snack is sure a good way to incorporate proteins into your meal.