Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Body Building Meals :  5 delicious foods you probably didn't know are rich in protein

Body Building Meals 5 delicious foods you probably didn't know are rich in protein

Protein, otherwise known as body building foods are paramount in our daily meal. Here are some foods you probably didn't know are rich in protein.

  • Published:
play Strawberry yogurt (super healthy kids)

Egg Salad Sandwich How to make this sumptuous breakfast delicacy
Pineapple Cream Smoothie How to prepare a cup of this refreshing drink
DIY Recipe How to make banana ice cream smoothie
Homemade Peanut Butter In less than 10 minutes, here's how you can make this bread spread
Beans And Scrambled Egg Don't know what to do with your leftover dish? Try this
Maize Apart from beans and corn, here are other dishes you can make with corn
DIY Recipe How to prepare delicious coconut fish curry
DIY Recipe How to make avocado toast in less than 5 minutes
Caramel Popcorn How to make this amazing movie snack at home
Native Jollof How to make super tasty rice with locust beans
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When it comes to protein rich foods and Nigerian foods, only a few have got it or at least, that's what we think.

Protein is unarguably one the important nutrient the human body (organs and tissues) needs for proper functioning and development. Asides from being instrumental to weight loss (especially belly fat), it increases your muscle mass and strength.

Saying it is necessary to include protein in your diet is definitely an understatement because it isn't just necessary but vital and paramount for healthy cells and body functioning.

But then, as much as this class of meal is important in our daily intake, thanks to nutritionist, everyone as a recommended dose per day, for men, 56 grams per day and 46 grams per day for women.

So, if you're looking to incorporate protein in your meal on a regular basis with our Nigerian foods, here is a list of foods which are high in protein.

1. Eggs

play Boiled eggs (Martha Stewart)
 

1 large egg contains 6-gram protein

Eating one or two eggs a day is a great way to add healthy protein to your diet. Eggs are among the healthiest and most nutritious foods on the planet. They are loaded with proteins, vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, eye-protecting antioxidants, and brain nutrients.

2. Cheese

play Cheese (Zimbio)
 

1 Ounce cheese contains 7-gram Protein

Cheese is a huge source of healthy protein. Incorporating a slice or two into your daily intake isn't such a bad idea.

Low fat cottage  cheese is a better option with 1/2 cup containing 14 grams of Protein.

3. Peanut butter

play Peanut butter (Cleaveland)
 

1 Tablespoon of peanut butter contains 8-gram Protein

Luckily enough, there are so many dishes like sandwiches and vegetables you can incorporate peanut butter into. You can even take it without including it into any food whatsoever.

4. Low-fat Yoghurt

play Low fat yogurt (AAjtak)
 

4 Ounces yogurt contains 6-gram Protein

Taking in 1-2 portions of delicious and creamy low-fat yogurt on a daily basis is a healthy and delicious way to increase your protein intake.

5. Nuts

play Cashew nuts (Transfer phuket)
 

1 Ounce of nut contains 7-gram Protein

Eating a handful of walnuts, almonds or any other nut in place of sugary food and snack is sure a good way to incorporate proteins into your meal.

More

Buttermilk Biscuit How to make this fluffy snack
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 #Pulse36 Day 22 The secret history of Mary Slessor's twinsbullet
2 #Pulse36 Day 24 What happened to Enugu's coal mines?bullet
3 #Pulse36 Day 23 Ebonyi wants to power Nigerian Jollof Rice, but we...bullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

Buttermilk Biscuit How to make this fluffy snack
Coconut pancakes How to make this fluffy delicacy
Caramel Popcorn How to make this amazing movie snack at home
Egg Salad Sandwich How to make this sumptuous breakfast delicacy