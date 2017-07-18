Home > Fashion >

Lilian Esoro :  Nollywood actor fronts DOS Clothing Store's 2017 Summer Edit

Lilian Esoro Nollywood actor fronts DOS Clothing Store's 2017 Summer Edit

Nollywood actor Lilian Esoro is the muse for DOS Clothing store's 2017 Summer edit.

Lilian Esoro for DOS Clothing Store's 2017 Summer Edit play

Lilian Esoro for DOS Clothing Store's 2017 Summer Edit

Lilian Esoro is the muse for DOS Clothing store's 2017 Summer edit.

The Nollywood actor makes the perfect poster girl in the chic offerings for the fashion retailer's newest collection.

play Lilian Esoro for DOS Clothing Store's 2017 Summer Edit

 

Posing like a life size doll, the Nigerian actor and mum of one showed off a trim figure in chic pieces from the collection.

Dresses with frills, cold shoulder tousled detailed pieces, ruched peplum hem dresses, embellished shirt dresses, decontructed blouses and more were some of the styles crafted to flatter her shape.

play Lilian Esoro for DOS Clothing Store's 2017 Summer Edit

 

The looks are done in black, red/mauve, mustard yellow, blue, bronze and so on. Get to see the actor as the face of the edit in the gallery.

