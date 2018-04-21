Wizkid will not be performing at Coachella festival again

news

Wizkid may be missing his Coachella performance for the second time in a week and this is not a drilll.

After missing the first leg of his performance at the music festival due to visa issues surrounding his band, news have surfaced on social media, that the Starboy is set to miss performing at the second leg of the event this weekend.

It had been believed that the 'Ojuelegba' singer had sorted the visa issues following news emanating from his camp and a tweet from Afrobeat legend, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti who he visited at the Shrine over the weekend wishing him safe journey on his flight.

However, the singer was reportedly sighted at different hangout spots in Lagos on Thursday night, with his performance at the festival scheduled for 2.30pm, Saturday afternoon.

A source close to the pop star told Pulse that he was also seen at Quilox night club a few days ao.

Neither the organizers or the artiste have released any official statement, so it is left to be seen what the reasons behind his failure to appear at the festival this time around will be.

Meanwhile Wizkid's fans on Twitter have been asking him if he will perform at Coachella today.

Wizkid is yet to reply any of their tweets.

Pulse have made efforts to reach his management, but we are yet to get any response.