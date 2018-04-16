3 other concerts that the singer cancelled

news

Social media went on overdrive following Wizkid's inability to perform at the Coachella festival over the weekend.

It was announced via the official Coachella handle that Wizkid was going to miss his performance at the first leg of the festival, which the singer blamed on the failure of his band to secure visas.

This generated a lot of reactions across social media as Nigerians expressed disappointment at not getting to see their favourite home boy perform on the big stage on a night when the likes of Beyonce held sway.

Even though quite a number of people have risen in defence of the artist, and he has actually now flown over to the United States for the second leg of the festival which resumes from the 20th to 22nd of April, many remain unconvinced.

This is not the first time that the Starboy has been involved in controversies surrounding his failure to turn up at events that he had been booked for and advertised as the main act.

Here are three other events in the recent past, when Wizkid had to cancel due to varying reasons;

1. 'Wizkid live in Concert' in Zambia

Wizkid had been touring the world at this point and had been billed to perform at the 60,000 capacity National Heroes stadium in Lusaka, Zambia.

Despite the inflated ticket prices, the night witnessed a decent turnout of fans who had thronged the stadium to catch a glimpse of the Starboy. But the show however flopped as Wizkid did not arrive at the venue till the early hours of the following day with a large number of the fans gone. He however still went on to perform to the thinned numbers.

The singer who was on tour at that point had performed in Sierra Leone just two days prior and despite the promoters attempt in securing a chartered flight to aid his trip, he could not make it on time and most of the ticket holders had to be compensated.

2. Concert in Uganda

The venue was the 10,000 capacity Lugogo cricket oval stadium. Promotions had been ongoing for months and ticket had been sold out.

However, few days leading to the concert, the promoters issued a statement that the artist will no longer be performing due to unavoidable circumstances.

The organizers of the concert were quite displeased and tendered documents in court claiming that the artist and his manager had been paid in full for the event. This led to outrage on social media as fans who had purchased tickets expressed disappointment at his failure to attend.

Wizkid later released a series of tweets via his handle explaining that the cancellation was due to his doctors orders as he need a break from his tour, and reached an out of court settlement with the organizers.

He subsequently cancelled his other engagements within the period.

3. September 2017 'Made in America' US concert

The 'Made in America' concert is a music festival created and curated by Jay Z and his Roc Nation team. The two day festival allows for performances from top artists around the world and an opportunity for fans to network with the stars.

Last year's edition witnessed performances from the likes of Tiwa Savage and Maleek Berry from Nigeria, but it was later revealed by Obi Asika, co-owner of Cabal Entertainment, partners on the concert that Wizkid was billed to perform but had failed to show up.

''They recorded a song with Wizkid a year ago, the company paid him to write the songs. Roc Nation actually put Wizkid on 'Made in America' this year and we were pretty upset that he didn't show up, which is bad for him'.'

While situations surrounding getting an American visa not just for the artist but also members of his band are not exactly straightforward or cast in stone, where precedents have been laid, it raises questions and calls for a deeper review.

Wizkid is without doubt the continents biggest name on the international scene presently, and at this level, excuses like this are rarely accepted and 'no-show' at pre-booked concerts is something you don't want associated with your brand.