When Femi Kuti meets Wizkid...greatness!!!

The greatness in this photo of Wizkid and Femi Kuti cannot be overemphasized.

  • Published:
Femi Kuti chilling witih Wizkid play

Femi Kuti chilling witih Wizkid

(Instagram/FemiKuti)
They both do not need any introduction as they are probably demi-gods in the music game.

On our photo of the day, we bring to you two amazing men who have and are still taking the Nigerian music to the world. Wizkid and Femi Kuti in one photo say a lot, more like the new school meet the not so old school.

This photo says a lot, as this was immediately after they performed at the famous African Shrine. We all know what these guys can do on a stage together.

Femi Kuti apart from being the first son of the late music legend, Femi Kuti is unarguably one of the biggest talents to have come out on Nigeria. On the other hand, Wizkid is more like the new school music icon and has in the last one decade created a name for himself as Nigeria's next music legend in the making.

It would be recalled that Femi Kuti released his 10th album titled “One People, One World" on February 23, 2018, via his record label, Knitting Records.

The whole project comes from a depth that Femi believes should inspire the younger generation in areas that will instigate social change positively. "I'm a father and I love my kids, so I want to give the younger generation a message of hope," he told Rollingstone. "Despite all our problems, we can create greatness in our lives."

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

