Wizkid, Skales reunite at One Africa Music Fest

Wizkid and Skales seem to be back on good terms as the pair reunited at the just concluded One Africa Music Fest in London.

You will recall that the singers used to be very close back when they were label mates under Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) until they both left the label and admittedly, had their differences .

Well, all that is now in the past as Skales took to his Instagram page to share a snap of the two of them looking chummy.

Wizkid also tweeted his excitement at being reunited with his long lost friend.

He also tweeted a screenshot of Skales' post On Instagram and we must say, we are happy for them.

Maybe some good music would come out of it real soon.