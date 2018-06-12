news

Music and football are like Siamese twins and as the 2018 World Cup begins in Russia on Thursday, June 14, we have compiled the perfect playlist to celebrate every goal scored.

The 2018 edition of the World cup which holds once every four years, will be held in Russia and music has always played a major role at this event; from the performances at both the opening and closing ceremonies, to supporters from both sides singing at every game in celebration of their teams.

Music will once again feature heavily during the World Cup and Pulse has created the Ultimate play-list filled with upbeat, cheerful and very dance-able tunes, that fits perfectly into the football mood.

Here is a list of 30 songs that makes the Ultimate World Cup 2018 playlist

1. Austino Milado - 'Super Eagles Carry Go (Walele)' (2000)

Austino Milado's song was the ultimate football soundtrack of the early 2000s by the gyration act.

The song chronicles the performances of Nigerian teams at past football tournaments, name dropping key players who made a difference in their time.

Austino Milado’s Walele is near immortal, influencing a lot of other songs, most notably Olamide on Phyno’s ‘Fada fada’ and remains a favourite of the supporters club at major competitions.

2. Naira Marley - 'Issa Goal' feat. Olamide and Lil Kesh (2017)

Late last year, following the qualification of the Super Eagles to the 2018 World Cup, UK based artiste, Naira Marley teamed up with Olamide and Lil Kesh to score this banging tune, Issa Goal .

As the kick off to the World Cup looms ever closer, the song has grown rapidly as Nigerians are calling on every Super Eagles player to make sure each game is filled with goals.

3. Olamide x Phyno - 'Dem Go Hear Am' (2018)

The indigenous duo of Olamide and Phyno team up once again on this song that has now been accepted as the official Super Eagles theme song for the World Cup in Russia as recognised by the country's football federation, NFF .

Dem Go Hear Am is a groovey tune that is bound to become a favourite every time the Super Eagles take to the field as a warning chant to our opponents.

4. Tony One Week - 'Gyrate' (1996)

In 1996 following the exploits of the Dream team at the football event of the Atlanta Olympics, where they returned with the gold medal; actor, comedian, politician and musician Tony Muanogor aka Tony One Week put together this kegite inspired tune to celebrate the exploits of the team and the song went viral almost immediately.

Gyrate is a classic record and one that serves perfectly for ''bants'' with the famous line of, ‘When Nigeria beat Brazil, Bebeto come dey cry’ referencing the team’s victory over the Samba boys of Brazil at the semi-finals of the competition.

5. Small Doctor- 'Penalty' (2016)

Nigerians will be hoping and praying that the Super Eagles do not 'gba penalty lo throw-in' (Miss their penalties) as the 2016 hit single by Small Doctor says.

6. Chris Brown - 'Yeah (3x)' (2010)

Lead single off his fourth album, F.A.M.E, Yeah is a party anthem that will get hearts thumping as fans get in the groove of every game at the World Cup.

7. Mr Eazi - 'Leg Over' (2017)

play

There will be skills, flair and football artistry from players like the Neymar of Brazil, Isco from Spain and the little wizard of Argentina, Lionel Messi but all eyes will be on the trademark 'Leg Overs' from the commando of the Portugese team, Cristiano Ronaldo .

8. Black Eyed Peas - 'I Got A Feeling' (2009)

The single, I Got A Feeling by Black Eyed Peas recently got certified as a Diamond single by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for shifting 10 million units in the U.S. alone.

Nigerians have the feeling that every night the Super Eagles take to the field at the World Cup will turn out to be a good night for the nation.

9. Flavour - 'Power To Win' (2015)

Power To Win is an inspirational tune that encourages one to dare to dream.

A bit different from his usual slow high life tune, the single has a club tempo beat, that is thrilling and powered by uplifting lyrics.

10. Mr Real - 'Legbegbe' (2017)

Can there be a world cup play list without a Shaku Shaku vibe?

There will be a lot of Legbegbe on display as players from participating teams try to outsmart each other at the World Cup.

11. Black Eyed Peas - 'Let's Get It Started' (2003)

The group originally released this song as "Let's Get Retarded" .

Upon the re-editing of the lyrics it became a smash hit providing the soundtrack for a wide range of parties and celebrations including the 2004 Democratic Party national convention.

Let's get the World Cup started.

12. Right Said Fred - 'Stand Up For The Champions' (2002)

The classic single that is used to celebrated victors and winners at various competitions will be sung high on the final day of the 2018 World Cup as the entire world, Stands Up For The Champions.

Will it be the Super Eagles of Nigeria?

13. McFadden and Whitehead - 'Ain't No Stopping Us Now' (1979)

The Super Eagles have won the 'Jersey World Cup' on Twitter and we are taking that same energy to Russia.

Ain't no stopping us now, cause Mikel Obi and his boys are on the move.

14. Daft Punk - 'Get Lucky' feat. Pharell (2013)

There is an element of luck in football matches and Daft Punk's Get Lucky, is one of the party anthems that passes the message impressively.

ALSO READ: 5 Nigerian songs inspired by football events

15. Kool and the Gang - 'Celebration' (1980)

With three games at the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, with the prospect of four more, which teams will be dancing to this classic and celebrating after each round?

16. Rihanna - 'Don't Stop The Music' (2007)

Grammy nominated single for 'Best Dance Recording', Rihanna's Don't Stop The Music is the right way to get the adrenaline going as you watch every game of the World Cup.

17. Flo Rida - 'Low' feat. T Pain (2007)

The fusion of hip hop and pop in Flo Rida's smash debut hit sounds effortless.

The song is simply the ultra-catchy, danceable sound that goes along with every kick of the ball and will get fans singing along.

18. Outkast - 'Hey Ya' (2003)

"Hey Ya!" is all about the right sheer power of the groove, and party mix.

The single which spent nine weeks at #1 on the US Charts.

19. Usher - 'Yeah' feat. Lil John and Ludacris (2004)

Crunk and R&B collides magnificently on this hit.

Built on a basic melody that is constantly repeating the word "Yeah'', the song is a recognized party hit from initial release and will also be an anthem of affirmation at the World Cup.

20. Pink - 'Get The Party Started' (2001)

"Get the Party Started" emerged out of producer and singer-songwriter Linda Perry's experiments while learning to program a drum machine.

The song turned into a smash hit, and it remains timeless as a song to, indeed, use to "get this World Cup party started."

21. LMFAO - 'Party Rock Anthem' (2011)

This Diamond certified single is what every team needs in their dressing room before every game.

It is sure to get the players charged up walking out unto the pitch.

22. Ikechukwu - 'Now Is The Time' feat Don Jazzy (2011)

Following the alliance between Ikechukwu's, World Famous Academy and Don Jazzy's former label, Mo Hits, the single, Now is the time was created and indeed now it is time to know which team will get the bragging rights.

23. DJ Spinall x Kiss Daniel - 'Baba' (2018)

One thing Nigerians love to do is claim superiority and from Thursday, June 14th, our opponents will have to recognise who the Baba on the field is.

24. Kiss Daniel - 'Yeba' (2017)

Kiss Daniel's Yeba will surely spice things up.

Good for bants, great for celebration and perfect dance music after every win.

25. Davido - 'Skelewu' (2013)

One thing common with Africans is their love for dance and with five teams representing the continent at the World Cup, there will be plenty new dance steps especially after every goal and Davido's Skelewu will be one of them.

26. Harrysong - 'Reggae Blues' feat Kcee, Olamide, Orezi and Iyanya (2015)

Reggae Blues is one of Harrysong's biggest record yet and fits perfectly into any dance play-list.

27. Imagine Dragons - 'On Top Of The World' (2012)

Nominated in the Best Song of the year at the World Music Awards 2014, Imagine Dragons' 'On Top Of The World' paints a picture of the heights that the 32 teams at the World Cup will be aiming to arrive at come July 15,

28. Modenine - 'It's A Goal' (2007)

When Modenine said, ''Score and tear the net, remember Rashidi Yekini, they wanna be me cos I gat more game than safari, why don't rappers use their head like Victor Agali'', the Nigerian in me felt it hard.

The World Cup is sure to rain goals, let's hope our favorite teams get to score a lot of them.

29. Wyclef Jean- 'Thug Angels' (2000)

With heavy drums and a tempo consistent at 140 beats per minute, Wyclef delivers a fast paced tune that matches the pace of every stride across the length of a football field.

30. Sean Paul - 'Get Busy' (2002)

Sean Paul made his name in the industry with early tunes like Get Busy, which is bouncy and has the right rhythm with an irresistible hook, that made it one of his biggest tracks.