See photos of Olamide taking his son to school

We don't get to see Olamide get involved with his child's school runs every day but these newly shared photos of the singer with his son are adorable.

The music star shared some cute photos of himself taking his son, Maximilian Boluwatife to school on his Instagram stories on Thursday, May 24, 2018, and they looked dapper together. He went on to caption the photo with a quote

"School runs with kiddo x @novahairline." This is a rare feat coming from Olamide himself and we love that he is gradually allowing fans and the public into his private life.

The last time Olamide gave us a scoop into his private was a few months ago when the music shared a photo of his soon to be wife, Adebukumi Aisha and his while on vacation.

Olamide on vacation with fiancee, Adebukumi Aisha

In March 2018, Olamide shared a rare photo of his soon to be wife, Adebukumi Aisha and himself while on vacation in Hawaii . The rapper took to his Instagram stories where he posted the photo of himself and his girlfriend looking all laid back and chilling with a caption "Throwback to Hawaii."

Olamide we already know, is a very private person, so whenever he releases photos like this, fans and lovers of the music star are thrilled just like when the news of his engagement broke the Internet.

Olamide proposes to longtime girlfriend

It would be recalled that back in March 2018, when the news of Olamide engaging his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, Adebukunmi broke, the Internet went into a frenzy as fans couldn't hide their joy.

In a photo posted by the singer on his Snapchat, he wished his longtime girlfriend and baby mama Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman, a happy birthday.