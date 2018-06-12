Super Eagles arrive in Russia for 2018 FIFA World Cup

news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday, June 11 arrived in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

After over one week of camping at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria, the Super Eagles jetted to Russia on Monday and landed at the Mineralnye Vody International Airport on Monday night.

They headed straight to Sanatorium Istochnik Hotel in Essentuki, Russia where they will be based. They were welcomed by a group of Russian traditional dancers.

Catching the eye again

The Nigerian contingent caught the eye again with their green-and-white themed native attires which they wore for their trip to Russia.

Just like their Nike jerseys, their outfits were acclaimed again with positives reviews from world media like Daily Mail and GQ.

The Super Eagles camped in Nigeria, London and Austria in the run-up to their arrival in Russia.

Super Eagles schedules before the 2018 World Cup

The camp opened on Tuesday, May 22 in Uyo and they stayed there until Saturday, May 26 when they made the trip to Port Harcourt for the 1-1 friendly game against DR Congo.

They made a quick stop in Abuja afterwards to meet President Muhammadu Buhari before jetting off to London to play the 2-1 friendly loss to England at Wembley.

The Super Eagles then headed for Austria where they camped for over a week and played the friendly game against The Czech Republic which they lost 1-0 .

“Nine days with hard work, every day we had two training sessions in very good conditions and wonderful grass,” Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr said in an interview on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“The countryside is nice, is clean with mountains but unfortunately we have some heavy rain for the match.

“We wanted to play on the 7th or the 8th but we had to play on the 6th it was too close to the England match, so we had a small time for the recovery.

Super Eagles stats

“We did the work especially after the game against the Czech Republic. Everybody is fit, no injuries which is very important and they did very well.”

The Super Eagles will kick off their 2018 World Cup campaign with a game against Croatia on Saturday, June 16.