Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget

"Oso Intimate Session" Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget

At the Bogobiri House where Saturday performed songs off his "Oso" album, fans were protected from a heartbreaking Super Eagles loss.

  • Published:
Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget when I attended his "Oso Intimate Session" at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi on Saturday. The Super Eagles were getting a pummeling in the hands of Croatia at this time. play

Brymo gave his fans the usual depth and soul noticeable in his songs.

(Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

I shook hands with Brymo right before he made a sneaky entrance on a surprised hall full of fans at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi.

The audience had just watched a performance by Weirdz and the bandits and were hoping for more music.

"Hey Brymo, my name is Ayodele - I am with Pulse," I said.

Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget when I attended his "Oso Intimate Session" at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi on Saturday. The Super Eagles were getting a pummeling in the hands of Croatia at this time. play

Brymo takes a selfie with a fan who appeared pleased after an Oso Intimate Session of great depth and interaction.

(Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi)

With a look of instant recognition, he replied with enthusiasm, "Oh! The great Pulse."

I observed from the appearance of his manager Lanre Lawal that something important was about to go down.

I hope I made an impression on him to make for a mutual admiration. Brymo strikes me as more than a revered music star. He is a project manager - one who likes to get involved in affairs relating to his performances.

In February 2018, at the Pulse Africa headquarters in Lekki, I remember him to be highly opinionated as he descended down the stairwell after a Loose Talk Podcast with hosts Ayomide O. Tayo and Steve Dede.

Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget when I attended his "Oso Intimate Session" at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi on Saturday. The Super Eagles were getting a pummeling in the hands of Croatia at this time. play

Brymo faults musicians who put up false appearances

(PuseTV)

ALSO READ: Brymo covers for underwhelming Super Eagles with an evening of good music

Back at the Bogobiri House, he was probably planning a smart surprise for guests as I walked away wishing him a nice performance.

Earlier at the bar, Celeste is having drinks with company.

She looks on at her backup singer Ruth who was busy as she repeated the lyrics of a Brymo song.

play

After performing four songs which captured the attention of prospective fans turned admirers, Celeste wore an air of satisfaction to confirm that things checked out as planned despite a minor technical glitch with the sound.

Truly it was indeed a satisfactory evening as I analyse privately her remarkable growth since I saw her perform at Rocktoberfest 2017.

Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget when I attended his "Oso Intimate Session" at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi on Saturday. The Super Eagles were getting a pummeling in the hands of Croatia at this time. play

From Celeste's camp, Ruth, a backup vocalist who performed with the singer joins the action at the Bogobiri House.

(Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi)

She now has a maturity about her. It should serve her as she improves efforts that will ensure that she becomes a mainstream music delight.

Celeste admitted that she found it hard to recognise me thanks to my new hairdo, as obvious as the third performer of the evening, Weirdz and the bandits.

I remember Torious, a huge Brymo fan who sat beside me at the event. He went on about how much he loves Bez, Asa and Brymo for their prowess of stage performance.

Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget when I attended his "Oso Intimate Session" at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi on Saturday. The Super Eagles were getting a pummeling in the hands of Croatia at this time. play

Brymo is getting love from the fans section.

(Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi)

 

Torious is a nice guy - he offered to buy me a can of Red Bull and he didn't know me from Adam.

I guess for him, having someone who can relate to his appreciation for Alternative music was worth a drink.

He must have had his desire for a good stage performance fulfilled when he saw Weirdz and the bandits. The latter is every bit weird and I will tell you why. He only made to introduce himself after giving all he had in him - music for the deep thinkers like Modenine noted on 'Goodbye' off his 2018 "Hence4th" album.

Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget when I attended his "Oso Intimate Session" at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi on Saturday. The Super Eagles were getting a pummeling in the hands of Croatia at this time. play

Only recently just relocated from Ireland, the Weirdz and the bandits was not the one to be shy in presence of an audience. Someone got really comfortable with some woke dancehall flows.

(Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi)

ALSO READ: "I invented 'Alternative' music in Nigeria"

Immensely deep is an apt way to describe Weirdz and the bandits, still taking baby steps in the Nigerian music scene.

He confirmed to me that his main audience are back in Ireland.

"I don't think you will find it hard to make new friends in Nigeria," I thought to myself as we chatted by the entrance of a kitchen at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 JAY-Z, Beyonce Power couple drop surprise new joint album 'Everything Is...bullet
2 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet
3 New Video Olamide x Wizkid - 'Kana' (Official Video)bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 Alternative music artistes who improved their craft in year 2017
Clay Low media support hindering growth of rock music - Singer
Clay Rock diva defends evolving music style, discusses collaboration with Ice Prince on 'Cheap happiness'
Ric Hassani If you have an addiction for good music, songster's "Live & Wavy" concert is where you should have been
Asikey George AFRIMA 2017 winner discusses career journey, plans for the year 2018
The White Noise Supremacists New rock band thrills Lagos music lovers at Rocktoberfest 2017
Johnny Drille Singer was quite the ladies' man at Rocktoberfest 2017
"Live & Wavy" Iyanya, Grammy winner, Lekan Babalola light up underwhelming night
Brymo "I invented 'Alternative' music in Nigeria"
Brymo Singer proffers solutions to Nigeria's problems

Music

Allbum Review Nas' NASIR album is a loud return of the Godson
Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget when I attended his "Oso Intimate Session" at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi on Saturday. The Super Eagles were getting a pummeling in the hands of Croatia at this time.
"Oso Intimate Session" Brymo covers for underwhelming Super Eagles with an evening of good music
New Video Adekunle Gold - 'I Surrender'
New Video Yemi Alade - 'How I Feel'