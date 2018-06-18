Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget

news

I shook hands with Brymo right before he made a sneaky entrance on a surprised hall full of fans at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi.

The audience had just watched a performance by Weirdz and the bandits and were hoping for more music.

"Hey Brymo, my name is Ayodele - I am with Pulse," I said.

With a look of instant recognition, he replied with enthusiasm, "Oh! The great Pulse."

I observed from the appearance of his manager Lanre Lawal that something important was about to go down.

I hope I made an impression on him to make for a mutual admiration. Brymo strikes me as more than a revered music star. He is a project manager - one who likes to get involved in affairs relating to his performances.

In February 2018, at the Pulse Africa headquarters in Lekki, I remember him to be highly opinionated as he descended down the stairwell after a Loose Talk Podcast with hosts Ayomide O. Tayo and Steve Dede.

Back at the Bogobiri House, he was probably planning a smart surprise for guests as I walked away wishing him a nice performance.

Earlier at the bar, Celeste is having drinks with company.

She looks on at her backup singer Ruth who was busy as she repeated the lyrics of a Brymo song.

After performing four songs which captured the attention of prospective fans turned admirers, Celeste wore an air of satisfaction to confirm that things checked out as planned despite a minor technical glitch with the sound.

Truly it was indeed a satisfactory evening as I analyse privately her remarkable growth since I saw her perform at Rocktoberfest 2017 .

She now has a maturity about her. It should serve her as she improves efforts that will ensure that she becomes a mainstream music delight.

Celeste admitted that she found it hard to recognise me thanks to my new hairdo, as obvious as the third performer of the evening, Weirdz and the bandits.

I remember Torious, a huge Brymo fan who sat beside me at the event. He went on about how much he loves Bez , Asa and Brymo for their prowess of stage performance.

Torious is a nice guy - he offered to buy me a can of Red Bull and he didn't know me from Adam.

I guess for him, having someone who can relate to his appreciation for Alternative music was worth a drink.

He must have had his desire for a good stage performance fulfilled when he saw Weirdz and the bandits. The latter is every bit weird and I will tell you why. He only made to introduce himself after giving all he had in him - music for the deep thinkers like Modenine noted on 'Goodbye' off his 2018 "Hence4th" album .

Immensely deep is an apt way to describe Weirdz and the bandits, still taking baby steps in the Nigerian music scene.

He confirmed to me that his main audience are back in Ireland.

"I don't think you will find it hard to make new friends in Nigeria," I thought to myself as we chatted by the entrance of a kitchen at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi.