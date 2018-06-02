Rapper releases new album titled, Hence4th

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Modenine has shared his new Black Intelligence produced album, 'Hence4th'.

Modenine has released his latest album titled 'Hence4th'.

Few days after the release of his Long Story Short EP, veteran emcee Modenine has again put out a new body of work.

This time, it is a full length album comprising of 20 tracks and produced solely by Black Intelligence and comprises of remixes to some of his old songs.

The album marks the latest collaboration between the duo with the only featured artiste on the project comes in form of UK based female rapper, Aina More.

Modenine is one of the most revered rappers in the country and after a two year exit from releasing new materials, the emcee seems to have found a new inspiration to put out new music again for his fans.

