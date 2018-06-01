Home > Entertainment > Music >

10 new songs you need to listen to

10 new songs you need to listen to

Listen to 10 new songs that will make the week so much more fun as selected by the Pulse team.

  Published:
play Pulse Music: Kizz Ernie features on the 10 new songs list with his new project (KizzErnie)
Each week, the Pulse team highlight 10 new songs that will come in handy for your listening pleasure.

Spread across all genres, and away from the regular big names, these are carefully selected songs and 3 projects that will make you hit the repeat button.

1. Kelly Anthony - Unstoppable

play Pulse Music: Kelly Anthony features with 'Unstoppable' (KellyAnthony)

Toronto Based Nigerian Artiste, Kelly Anthony, has released the audio and visuals to his new single, Unstoppable.

The budding talent who is greatly influenced by the likes of R Kelly and Akon talks about his struggles and pains going through life.

Unstoppable was produced by Pro Logic.

LISTEN HERE

2. Dapo - Necessary

play Dapo premieres new single 'Necessary' (X3Mmusic)

 

X3M Music newest act under Praiz's management Dapo has just dropped his first official single titled 'Necessary'.

This Afro Pop joint is laced with an upbeat tempo with lyrics that connects with our everyday hustle towards being successful.

The song is produced by Lussh Beatz.

LISTEN HERE

3. Fecko - Bam Freestyle

play Fecko makes a return with Bam freestyle (Fecko)

 
Nigerian rapper, Fecko, returns from his hiatus freestyling on Jay Z's BAM instrumental.

Filled with witty lines, Fecko touches on a range of issues including urging the mainstream media to show more love to Nigerian rappers.

LISTEN HERE

4. Deelokz - Blackout (a documentary) with Tosin Amire

play Tosin Amire delivers a music documentary in Blackout (SoundInsight)

As Nigerians celebrated Democracy day on May 29, Tosin Amire put together this unconventional song that curates happenings in the country.

Blackout is an audio documentary that blurs genres and betrays the everyday form of music, coined as Afro Ethno, this is one soothing sound that makes for beautiful music.

The song is put together by Sound Insights with percussions by Daniel Oyelami.

LISTEN HERE

5. Mic O - Carry

play Pulse Music: Mic O puts out new single, Carry (MicO)

Michael Ojonemi Oruma, aka MIC O releases his latest single titled, Carry.

The Atlanta artist who had previously released 'African Lover' follows up on its relative success as he builds up to his forthcoming EP.

WATCH HERE

6. MCskill ThaPreacha - Ajigijaga (Freestyle)

play MCSkill ThaPreacha jumps on the Ajigijaga instrumental (MCSkill ThaPreacha)


 

Taking up the challenge thrown by rapper Reminisce to Nigerian rappers, Mcskill ThaPreacha throws down a mean 16 on the Ajigijaga instrumental.

LISTEN HERE

7. Kris Hans - My Rosie

play Pulse Music: Kris Hans releases new single, My Rosie (KrisHans)

 

Kris Hans comes through with a fresh new joint titled “My Rosie“.

My Rosie is a lovely tune that sees Kris Hans go in search of love

The song is produced by Mexican producer Alann Ulises.

LISTEN HERE

8. Yung Fabulous x Eddy Medo - Ire (Adekunle Gold cover)

play Yung Fabulous and Eddy Melo team up on Ire cover (FabulousMedia)

Following the massive acceptance of Adekunle Gold's Ire single, the duo of uprising rapper Yung Fabulous and Eddy Medo teams up to render a cover to the song.

Infusing their distinct sound and tales, they freshen up the sound and deliver a sensational tune.

The song was mixed and mastered by Boost Mix and visuals directed by Moore Skills Pictures.

LISTEN HERE

9. Illgod - Trapped feat. Tulip

play Illgod features Tulip on Trapped (Illgod)

 

Emcee and producer, Illgod teams up with Tulip for the conscious 'Trapped'.

The song is a conscious rap joint which contains multiple samples of 'We Almost Lost Detroit' by the legendary poet, soul and jazz musician, Gil Scott-Heron.

LISTEN HERE

10. Monki Bznzz - Formation Rmx

play Monki Bznzz are out with Formation remix (timelessmusic)

EDM is one sound that is gradually seeping its way into the Nigerian sound and the band Monki Bznzz delivers an electronic version of Beyonce's hit song, Formation.

This will sure make you go bananas.

LISTEN HERE

3 Projects you need to listen to

Young Paris - My Tribe

play Roc Nation rapper Young Paris drops sophomore album 'My Tribe' (YoungParis)

My Tribe is Young Paris's Sophomore album dedicated to lovers of the Afrobeats sound.

The Roc Nation artist aims to inspire his fans with good music about love and encouraging messages in his new body of work.

The 15 track album features Nigeria's Skales and Yung L alongside other artistes from around the world like Machel Mantano, Trinidad James and EL.

STREAM HERE

Kizz Ernie - Pressure

play Pulse Music: Kizz Ernie releases debut EP, Pressure (KizzErnie)

 

Kizz Ernie’s releases his debut project titled, Pressure.

The 6 track compilation highlights the constant influx of expectations, responsibilities, and disappointment in the life of a budding artist.

LISTEN HERE

Attah - Diary of Grace

play Attah debut on the chart with his gospel album Diary of Grace (Attah)

Nigerian gospel act, Attah presents the long-awaited album Diary of Grace

Diary of Grace is a 10 track album solely produced by Necsta, and comprising of inspiring songs delivered in English and Hausa languages.

LISTEN HERE

