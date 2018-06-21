Pulse.ng logo
Watch episode 9 of new web series, Corper Shun

"Corper Shun" Zubby has a place in place in episode 9 of web series

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory NYSC program. Watch episode 9.

  • Published:
The seventh episode of Accelerate TV's web series "Corper Shun" is out, and it's titled "Heartbreak and Hopelessness."

In episode nine, there's a plan in place as Zubby seems to have the answer to the new idea the Reunite Nigeria CDS group wants to take on, after Gbenga's radio blabbing dropped the ball on them all.

(YouTube/AccelerateTV)

 

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. These corp members - Gbenga, I.B, Valerie, Zubby and Aminat - are supervised by a problematic Local Government Inspector, A.A.A.

Relatable for anyone who has attempted or completed the one-year compulsory service year for graduates in Nigeria, the series features interesting characters such as a wanna-be American, stressful zonal inspector, hardcore Igbo boy and a bookworm.

 

(YouTube/Accelerate)

"Corper Shun" stars Jide Kosoko, Ayo Mogaji, Lala Akindoju, Damola Olatunji and the Corpers who were played by Efa Iwara, Etinosa Idemudia, Emmanuel Mordi, Chiagoziem Nwankama and Oyepelumi Alawoki.

You can catch up on previous episodes here.

