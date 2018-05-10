Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch episode 3 of new web series, Corper Shun

"Corper Shun" A major fight breaks out in episode 3 of web series

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory NYSC program. A major fight breaks out in episode 3.

The third episode of Accelerate TV's new web series "Corper Shun" is out, and it's titled "An Average Brain."

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. These corp members - Gbenga, I.B, Valerie, Zubby and Aminat - are supervised by a problematic Local Government Inspector, A.A.A.

In episode three, another major fight between the corp members goes down, but will the dispute bring them any closer to new ideas and execution of their task?

Relatable for anyone who has attempted or completed the one-year compulsory service year for graduates in Nigeria, the series features interesting characters such as a wanna-be American, stressful zonal inspector, hardcore Igbo boy and a bookworm.

 

"Corper Shun" stars Jide Kosoko, Ayo Mogaji, Lala Akindoju, Damola Olatunji and the Corpers who were played by Efa Iwara, Etinosa Idemudia, Emmanuel Mordi, Chiagoziem Nwankama and Oyepelumi Alawoki.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

