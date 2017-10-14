Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Rahama Sadau's debut production wins 2017 Best Kannywood Film

"Rariya" Rahama Sadau's debut production wins 2017 Best Kannywood Film

"Rariya" beat "Yar Film," "Mansoor," "Dan Kuka" and "Zinaru" to win the 2017 Best Kannywood Film.

Rahama Sadau's debut production "Rariya" has won the City People Movie Awards Best Kannywood Film.

The movie beat "Yar Film," "Mansoor," "Bani Ba Aure," "Dan Kuka" and "Zinaru" to win the award.

The 2017 City People Movie Awards held on Sunday, October 8, at Balmoral event centre, Oregun Ikeja, Lagos.

A Rahama Sadau movie, "Rariya" premiered on June 26, 2017, in Kano and Abuja and has screened across several Northern states since it made its debut.

 Directed by Yaseen Auwal, "Rariya" tells the story of some northern Nigerian school girls. It portrays how the rich and poor come to play the same game and how they fared.

It depicts current trends in fashion, the tech-savvy young generation and various exploits in academics and vanity fair.

The award-winning film stars Rahama Sadau, Ali Nuhu, Hafsat Idris, Maryam Booth, Fati Washa, Sadik Sani Sadik among others.

"Rariya" is set for DVD release soon.

