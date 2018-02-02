Home > Entertainment > Movies >

000000

Big Brother Naija 5 important things you probably missed on day 4

Biggie disciplined the housemates for being unruly, and four other things you probably missed on day 4 of Big Brother Naija.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala Day 4 recap play

Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala Day 4 recap
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 4.

Check out a recap of day four, including social media reactions.

1. Relationships in the Big Brother Naija house

play
 

Miracle and Nina gave viewers the first kiss in the Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala House. Nina even chose Miracle as her partner for the duration of her stay in the house.

However, their relationship has had more controversies than happy moments as it seems like Miracle is pulling away.

During her diary session, Nina spoke to Biggie about how her real-life boyfriend is probably feeling about her relationship with Miracle and how she will now try to effect self-control.

BamBam regrets not choosing  Rico Swavey, who she shares a connection with.

Rico Swavey, on the other hand, is hurt that the one person he had a connection with didn’t choose him (Bambam chose Teddy A, while Ahneeka chose Rico).

Anto and Lolu may have chosen each other because they relate intellectually, but it seems as though there may be more to them.

When Big Brother asked them about their relationship during their diary sessions, they both blushed, with the usually calm Lolu acting like a nervous school boy with a crush.

K.Brule and Khloe seem to be building a 'ship' as they spent quiet some cozy moments last night.

2. The housemates lost their wager

 

At the beginning of the week Big Brother gave the Housemates a Task on self-expression and optimistic housemates wagered 75 percent of their BB Naira shopping allowance.

Unfortunately, they didn’t even get a chance to do the Task Presentation and have lost the wager.

What did the housemates do wrong?

The housemates lost the wager for breaking spoken and unspoken rules of the house. They lost the wager for acting like they are on a holiday resort and had the freedom to act however they deemed fit.

Rules the Housemates have broken:

1. Not speaking purely in English and Pidgin English

2. Not adhering to microphone rules

3. Taking their time to go to the Diary Room

4. Coming into the Diary Room without their tops on

5. Living in a pigsty

6. Not listening to the Ninjas

3. Big Brother asserts his dominance

Big Brother came down hard on the Housemates - who have often been described as unruly by viewers -  for their blatant disregard of the House rules.

In the epic moment, Biggie even told the authoritative Khloe to hush.

 

4. Sexual harassment or not?

 

Princess 'playfully' tried kissing an uninterested Rico Swavey, and some social media users labeled it sexual harassment.

In the video, Rico Swavey is seen looking uninterested and even afraid as Princess tried kissing him.

There are several theories on social media: Perhaps, it is not being labeled sexual harassment because it's a lady playfully trying to kiss a man. Or, Rico wasn't afraid, he just didn't want to be associated with Princess.

5. Best social media reactions

 

 

 

What's your take on the events of day four?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Watch Bitto get an erection while comforting Nina (VIDEO)bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Here's how the housemates have been pairedbullet
3 Big Brother Naija Miracle shares a kiss with Nina, Nigerians react...bullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija 10 Nigerian celebrities we would love to see on reality show
Big Brother Naija Is an unwanted kiss sexual harassment? Watch Princess try to kiss an uninterested Rico Swavey
Big Brother Naija 5 important things you probably missed on day 3
Big Brother Naija Which #BBNaija pair are you rooting for?
TBoss "A lot of people look up to me as a role model" - former BBNaija housemate says
Big Brother Naija TBoss says she's pretty after explaining issues with Kemen
Big Brother Naija 5 major changes on BBNaija you should know about
Big Brother Naija Miracle shares a kiss with Nina, Nigerians react [Watch]
Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to BBNaija season 3 launch
Big Brother Naija #BBNaija housemate Miracle responds to marriage reports

Movies

Seyi Shay is a socialite, diva, party girl in 1st teaser for upcoming movie, Lara and the Beat
"Lara and the Beat" Seyi Shay is a socialite, diva, party girl in 1st teaser for film
Is an unwanted kiss sexual harassment? Watch Princess try to kiss an uniterested Rico Swavey
Big Brother Naija Is an unwanted kiss sexual harassment? Watch Princess try to kiss an uninterested Rico Swavey
10 actors only true Nollywood fans would remember
Pulse List 10 actors only true Nollywood fans will remember
Huge "Game of Thrones" spoiler reveals that something bad will happen at Winterfell, the home of the Starks.
"Game of Thrones" Huge GOT spoiler reveals something bad will happen at Winterfell