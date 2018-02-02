news

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 4.

Check out a recap of day four, including social media reactions.

1. Relationships in the Big Brother Naija house

Miracle and Nina gave viewers the first kiss in the Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala House . Nina even chose Miracle as her partner for the duration of her stay in the house.

However, their relationship has had more controversies than happy moments as it seems like Miracle is pulling away.

During her diary session, Nina spoke to Biggie about how her real-life boyfriend is probably feeling about her relationship with Miracle and how she will now try to effect self-control.

BamBam regrets not choosing Rico Swavey, who she shares a connection with.

Rico Swavey, on the other hand, is hurt that the one person he had a connection with didn’t choose him (Bambam chose Teddy A, while Ahneeka chose Rico).

Anto and Lolu may have chosen each other because they relate intellectually, but it seems as though there may be more to them.

When Big Brother asked them about their relationship during their diary sessions, they both blushed, with the usually calm Lolu acting like a nervous school boy with a crush.

K.Brule and Khloe seem to be building a 'ship' as they spent quiet some cozy moments last night.

2. The housemates lost their wager

At the beginning of the week Big Brother gave the Housemates a Task on self-expression and optimistic housemates wagered 75 percent of their BB Naira shopping allowance.

Unfortunately, they didn’t even get a chance to do the Task Presentation and have lost the wager.

What did the housemates do wrong?

The housemates lost the wager for breaking spoken and unspoken rules of the house. They lost the wager for acting like they are on a holiday resort and had the freedom to act however they deemed fit.

Rules the Housemates have broken:

1. Not speaking purely in English and Pidgin English

2. Not adhering to microphone rules

3. Taking their time to go to the Diary Room

4. Coming into the Diary Room without their tops on

5. Living in a pigsty

6. Not listening to the Ninjas

3. Big Brother asserts his dominance

Big Brother came down hard on the Housemates - who have often been described as unruly by viewers - for their blatant disregard of the House rules.

In the epic moment, Biggie even told the authoritative Khloe to hush.

4. Sexual harassment or not?

Princess 'playfully' tried kissing an uninterested Rico Swavey, and some social media users labeled it sexual harassment.

In the video , Rico Swavey is seen looking uninterested and even afraid as Princess tried kissing him.

There are several theories on social media: Perhaps, it is not being labeled sexual harassment because it's a lady playfully trying to kiss a man. Or, Rico wasn't afraid, he just didn't want to be associated with Princess.

5. Best social media reactions

What's your take on the events of day four?