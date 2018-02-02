news

Big Brother Naija housemate Princess 'playfully' tried kissing an uninterested Rico Swavey, and some social media users think it's a case of sexual harassment.

In the video, Rico Swavey is seen looking uninterested and even afraid as Princess tried kissing him.

There are several theories on social media: Perhaps, it is not being labeled sexual harassment because it's a lady playfully trying to kiss a man. Or, Rico wasn't afraid, he just didn't want to be associated with Princess.

What is sexual harassment?

Sexual harassment (typically of a woman) in a workplace, or other professional or social situation, involving the making of unwanted sexual advances or obscene remarks.

Cases of 'sexual harassment' on Big Brother Naija show

In 2017, Kemen was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija show for touching Tboss without her consent.

The controversial event led to heated conversations on social media: While some condemned Kemen's actions, others implied that TBoss had given him the 'green light' and therefore got what she deserved.

Kemen's disqualification also led to a debate about Debie-Rise, who once kissed Bassey while he was asleep.

Viewers demanded to know why Debie-Rise didn't get disqualified.

Reactions to the incident between Princess and Rico

So, do you think this was a case of sexual harassment?