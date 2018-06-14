Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

5 things we remember about 2006 romance film A Million Tears

"A Million Tears" 5 things we remember about 2006 romance film

In the early 2000s, Nollywood had a thing for movies about bad guys falling in love with good girls, and "A Million Tears" was one of them.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's been 12 years since Kate Henshaw and Emeka Ike played two lovestruck University students in the 2006 romance movie, "A Million Tears."

In the early 2000s, Nollywood had a thing for movies about bad guys falling in love with good girls, and "A Million Tears," a movie which many would refer to a rip-off of the 2002 "A Walk to Remember," was one of them.

5 things we remember about 2006 romance film play

 

Pulse Movies has put together five things we remember about the movie. Check them out:

1. Released in 2016, "A Million Tears" was written and directed by Tchidi Chikere and starred Kate Henshaw, Emeka Ike, Patrick Doyle, Benedict Johnson, Uche Ogbodo and Ifeoma Anyiam.

2. The movie tells the story of Uche, a notorious playboy, drunkard and woman beater - and Lola, a reserved young woman with strong values, who is a bit of an outsider in their university because of her dressing and morals.

play Kate Henshaw and Emeka Ike in 2006 romance film A Million Tears

 

3. Just like most films about 'bad boys,' Uche is a jerk at the beginning. He is rude to Lola, and alongside his friends, constantly mock her appearance. But when they are paired together for a school project, a friendship develops between the unlikely couple.

4. Lola eventually tells Uche about her illness; she has Leukemia, also known as blood cancer. She eventually gets married to Uche while on a hospital bed. The ceremony was officiated by her pastor father, played by Patrick Doyle.

Days after her wedding, Lola asked to be discharged from the hospital and returned to her father's house where she passed away.

play Kate Henshaw and Emeka Ike in 2006 romance film A Million Tears

 

5. "A Million Tears" is also popular for its soundtrack which had lyrics like: "You are the treasure that I seek, you were close to me yet I did not know. The love that I sought for many years was right beside me yet I couldn't feel it."

What do you remember about the movie?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Linda Ikeji TV Streaming platform reaches 10K subscribers in 3 daysbullet
2 Linda Ikeji TV Media entrepreneur launches streaming platform, here's...bullet
3 'King Tonto' Tonto Dikeh talks about having cosmetic surgery in...bullet

Related Articles

"Potato Potahto" How Shirley Frimpong-Manso put a hilarious spin on divorce
Pulse Opinion What Nollywood movies get wrong about sex
#ThrowbackThursday 10 things we remember about 2003 romance movie "Not Man Enough"
Pulse List 10 Bible stories that Nollywood can make into movies
Pulse List 5 most popular Nollywood movie couples of the 90s & 2000s
"Battleground" Africa Magic's Telenovela is in a league of its own
Casting-Couch Sexual harassment in Nollywood is an epidemic; but who will speak up?
Grey Room NG Does good sex have an effect on people's sense of judgement? [Video]
Pulse List 7 Nigerian celebrity couples that should have a reality show

Movies

MultiChoice Talent Factory
MultiChoice Enroll to company's 'Talent Factory' academy
Tobi talks about least favourite Big Brother Naija housemate
Tobi Bakre Reality TV star launches vlog and episode 1 is about social media trolls [Watch]
5 Nigerian books becoming movies and TV series , including Chimamanda's "Americanah"
Pulse List These 5 Nigerian books are being made into movies and TV shows
Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment
AMC Series Watch for non-stop entertainment