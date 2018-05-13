Home > Entertainment > Movies >

10 best Nollywood movie mums, Mothering Sunday

Mother's Day

To celebrate Mother's Day, we here at Pulse have put together a list of some of the best big and small screen mothers in Nollywood.

Patience Ozokwor is famous (and notorious) for her motherly roles in Nollywood movies play

Patience Ozokwor is famous (and notorious) for her motherly roles in Nollywood movies

Being a mother often means unconditional love, sacrifices, struggles and joyous moments, even in Nollywood movies.

Since the earliest days of Nollywood, the small and big screen have tried to capture what it means to be a mother, using a variety of talented actors, who have over the years, become our favourite on-screen mothers.

In no particular order, check them out:

1. Ngozi Nwosu

play
 

As Mama Tiwa in "Skinny Girl in Transit," Ngozi Nwosu is your typical Nigerian mother: dramatic, caring, occasionally considered annoying.

Nevertheless, she is always looking out for her children and trying to figure out what's best for them.

2. Patience Ozokwor

Who is Patience Ozokwor? play

Who is Patience Ozokwor?
 

In movies such as "The Proposal," "Omugwo," "To Rise Again" and "Behind Closed Doors," Ozokwor represents every kind, prayerful, protective, concerned and caring mother out there, trying to guide their children through tough or special situations.

3. Liz Benson

Liz Benson play

Liz Benson

(Liz Benson)
 

As a mother in "Worlds Apart," "Elastic Limit" and "Mummy Dearest," this Nollywood legend epitomizes the idea of the often feisty but devoted mother, who just wants the best for her children and is scared of losing them to anything or anyone.

4. Joke Silva

Joke Silva play

Joke Silva

(Instablog9ja)
 

In the 1999 movie "Curse from Beyond," Joke Silva plays Mrs Raymond, a mother trying to solve her daughter's spiritual problems. She stands by her through tough times, giving her the strength to hold on.

And in "Potato Potahto," she is Mrs Wilson, a mother and mother-in-law, who always has some kind and wise words, respects and protects her daughter, yet allows her the space to make her own decisions.

5. Sola  Sobowale

Shola Sobowale play

Shola Sobowale

(Pulse.ng)
 

As a mother in several Nollywood movies - The Wedding Party, Diamond Ring, Dangerous Twins - Sobowale shines as a tough, dramatic, and caring mother,who fights to defend, support, provide and make her children happy.

6. Ebele Okaro

play Ebele Okaro

 

In most of her movies- "Silent Scandal," "What Lies Within" and "Road To Yesterday" - Okaro is the reserved, lively and occasionally sarcastic mother, who is always there for her children and family with unconditional love and support.

7. Hilda Dokubo

Hilda Dokubo play

Hilda Dokubo
 

As a mother in several Nollywood movies - "Hour of Grace," "Worlds Apart," "Evil Forest," Dokubo represents strong, emotional and selfless mothers, who are willing to risk all to protect their children.

8. Chinyere Wilfred

play Chinyere Wilfred
 

Compassion, warmth and humor are often Wilfred's strong points as an on-screen mother. Her on-screen characters occasionally epitomize every Nigerian mother, who always speaks her mind without appearing overbearing.

As in series like "Invitation to Thunder," she may fight with her son, make choices that invite regrets, but she is always protective, working towards what she thinks is the best for him.

9. Chinwe Owoh

play Chinwe Owoh
 

In the 2001 movie "Mothering Sunday," Owoh is heart-wrenching as a mother abandoned by her only son, Ejike.

Often taking up the role of a mother in most of her films, Owoh is good at depicting the hardworking, stubborn, emotional and selfless mother, who will fight to protect her children from anything and anyone

10. Ngozi Ezeonu

Ngozi Ezeonu play

Ngozi Ezeonu
 

Ngozi Ezeonu is mostly the on-screen mother, who has been through everything but still perseveres.

No matter what she goes through, or how much she cries, she's always determined to give her children the best.

Which of these on-screen mothers is your favourite?

