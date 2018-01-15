Wizkid's son dresses up as Captain America for 2nd birthday

news

Wizkid's second son, Ayodeji turns two today and the young man dressed up as Captain America.

His his father can't help but celebrate him on this special day.

Wizkid shared a photo of his little man on Twitter with the tweet "My baby boy 2. "

Ayodeji is the second son Wizkid had after a brief relationship with US-based Guinean model, Binta Diamond Diallo.

Wizkid recently welcomed a third son, Zion with his manager, Jada Pollock. The birth of the of the child came as a surprise to fans as no one knew the two were an item until she gave birth to the baby boy .

Since the birth of the third child, not so much details and photos of the baby has been released. So fans were excited when the mother, Jada Pollock released some photos of her dressing up baby Zion on her InstaStory .

Wizkid is blessed with three sons, Boluwatife, Ayodeji and Zion who he had with three different women, Sola Ogudugu, Binta Diamond Diallo and Jada Pollock respectively.