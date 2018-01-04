news

Finally Wizkid's baby mama, Jada Pollock has shown the face of their baby which she had back in 2017.

Jada Pollock who has never shown the face of her baby, Zion finally revealed the face of the baby via her Instagram stories page. In the photos, Jada is seen dressing baby Zion up with the help of a relative.

Jada Pollock who doubles as the manager to Wizkid is the third baby mama for the superstar. Their relationship was practically unknown until it was announced that she had given birth to a baby boy .

Jada Pollock is an entertainment veteran also known as Jada Styles. She’s the head of her consulting business firm she shared with African football star Didier Drogba. She is responsible for the branding of many affluent and prominent football players for the U.K. The Daily Star and West London Living once referred to her as a highly acclaimed image guru.

Jada shifted to gears to music management, when she joined Bu Vision, LLC – a management firm representing/managing some of the big names in international music scene such as Chris Brown & Pia Mia, whom Jada served as their day-to-day. Bu Vision is owned by Bu, Akon’s brother.

Jada’s child becomes the third Wizkid, son, coming after Boluwatife (2011), and Ayodeji (2016), whom with Sola Ogudu and US-based Guinean model, Binta Diamond Diallo, respectively.