Wizkid :  Singer's baby mama finally reveals son's face

Wizkid's baby mama, Jada Pollock has finally revealed to everyone the face of their baby.

  • Published:
Wizkid and Jada Pollock play

Wizkid and Jada Pollock

(Instagram/JadaP)
Finally Wizkid's baby mama, Jada Pollock has shown the face of their baby which she had back in 2017.

Jada Pollock who has never shown the face of her baby, Zion finally revealed the face of the baby via her Instagram stories page. In the photos, Jada is seen dressing baby Zion up with the help of a relative.

Jada Pollock who doubles as the manager to Wizkid is the third baby mama for the superstar. Their relationship was practically unknown until it was announced that she had given birth to a baby boy.

Jada Pollock's baby zion play

Jada Pollock's baby zion

(Instacht/Jada.p)

Jada Pollock and baby Zion play

Jada Pollock and baby Zion

(Instachat/Jada.p)

Jada Pollock is an entertainment veteran also known as Jada Styles. She’s the head of her consulting business firm she shared with African football star Didier Drogba. She is responsible for the branding of many affluent and prominent football players for the U.K. The Daily Star and West London Living once referred to her as a highly acclaimed image guru.

Jada Pollock chilling with Wizkid play

Jada Pollock chilling with Wizkid

(Instagram/JadaP)

 

Jada shifted to gears to music management, when she joined Bu Vision, LLC – a management firm representing/managing some of the big names in international music scene such as Chris Brown & Pia Mia, whom Jada served as their day-to-day. Bu Vision is owned by Bu, Akon’s brother.

Jada Pollock and Wizkid play

Jada Pollock and Wizkid

(Instagram/JadaP)

 

Jada’s child becomes the third Wizkid, son, coming after Boluwatife (2011), and Ayodeji (2016), whom with Sola Ogudu and US-based Guinean model, Binta Diamond Diallo, respectively.

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

