Trump calls Jay Z out on Twitter over CNN interview

Jay Z Trump comes for rapper out on Twitter

Jay Z added that he felt disappointed that the words came from the leader of the supposed free world.

  • Published:
Jay Z seems to have garnered Donald Trump's ire with a recent interview in which he tackled the US president's alleged racist comment.

Now Trump has come for the Grammy-award winning rapper on Sunday, January 28, via Twitter.

The controversial president was quick to point out that he has created more jobs for the black community than presidents before him.

ALSO READ: AU ambassadors demand apology from US president over ‘racist remarks'

Donald Trump. play

Donald Trump.

(Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

 

He tweeted: “Somebody please inform Jay Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”

During the interview that aired on Saturday, January 27, on CNN, Jay Z said, “It is disappointing and it’s hurtful. It really is hurtful, more than so … everyone feels anger but after the anger, it’s real hurtful."

He added that he felt disappointed that the words came from the leader of the supposed free world.

“Everyone feels anger, but after the anger, it’s really hurtful because it’s looking down at a whole population of people and it’s so misinformed because these places have beautiful people and beautiful everything. This is the leader of the free world speaking like this."

The Hip Hop artist was referring to the comments Trump made early this month during a White House meeting with lawmakers about immigration.

Jay-Z play

Jay-Z

(Matt Rourke/AP)

The president asked why the United States continues to accept people from “s–thole countries,” referring to Africa, Haiti and El Salvador.

Although he denied using that phrase he acknowledged using tough language during the discussion.

ALSO READ: Veteran celeb writes on Donald Trump, Islamophobia in America

NY Post reports that according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for African-Americans was 6.8 percent in December, which is the lowest since 1972 when the federal agency began crunching the numbers by race.

The rate has reportedly been in decline since falling from 16.4 percent in August 2011 to 7.8 percent in January 2017.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

