Home > News > World >

Donald Trump asked to issue apology over 'racist remarks'

Donald Trump AU ambassadors demand apology from US president over ‘racist remarks’

The Mission demanded a retraction of the statement and an apology from the U.S. leader, Donald Trump.

  • Published:
President Donald Trump play

President Donald Trump

(Getty Images/Pool)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

African Union ambassadors to the UN demanded an apology from U.S. President Donald Trump for his racist remark on the people of Africa.

The group of over 50 nations in a statement said: “the AU expressed its disappointment and outrage over the unfortunate comment made by Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States of America.

“The remarks dishonour the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity.

“While expressing our shock, dismay and outrage, the African Union truly believes that there is a huge misunderstanding of the African continent and its people by the current administration.

“There is a serious need for dialogue between the U.S. administration and the African countries. The African Union, through its member States, values the strategic partnership with the U.S.

“This relationship should be from the point of equality and mutual respect based on accepted international principles of respect for basic human dignity of all,” the mission said.

The Mission demanded a retraction of the statement and an apology from the U.S. leader.

“The AU mission condemns the statement in the strongest terms and demands a retraction of the comment as well as an apology to not only the Africans but to all people of African descent across the globe.”

The U.S. president reportedly made the comment during a meeting with congressional leaders in the Oval Office on Thursday.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump allegedly said after being presented with a proposal to restore protections for immigrants from the countries in question.

The UN has also branded as racist, the reported remark branding Haiti, El Salvador and unspecified African nations as “shithole countries”.

“If confirmed these are shocking and shameful comments from the President of the United States. There is no other word you can use but ‘racist’.

“You cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as ‘shitholes’, whose entire populations who are not white, are therefore not welcome,” said Rupert Coleville, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Donald Trump's comment on Africa confirms he is an...bullet
2 NAFTA As US-Canada tensions mount, Mexico is measured on agreementbullet
3 Donald Trump Africans outraged over 'racist' US Presidents remarksbullet

Related Articles

In Iran Government rejects any change to nuclear deal
Donald Trump Africans outraged over 'racist' US Presidents remarks
Donald Trump US President sparks UK political row after cancelling London trip
Donald Trump 5 times US President has made racist remarks about other countries
Pulse Opinion Donald Trump's comment on Africa confirms he is an unrepentant racist
In China US surplus jumps as trade with world picks up
In China Country's global trade surplus falls, but grows with US
Pete Hoekstra US envoy to meet Dutch Muslims after 'no-go' area row
Vladimir Putin Russian President praises 'mature politician' Kim Jong-Un
North Korea Country steps up tunnelling at nuclear test site - Monitor

World

US President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting in the White House in Washington, DC, on January 11, 2018
Trump Caribbean bloc condemns US President's 'repulsive' language
A woman holds an anti-Trump placard during a protest in Swiss capital Bern ahead of the US president's planned visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum Anti-Trump protest in Swiss capital ahead of Davos visit
jeff bezos
Jeff Bezos World's richest man made richer by $10Billion in 2018
US President Donald Trump, seen boarding Marine One, cautioned he was signing Iran sanctions waivers "for the last time"
Donald Trump Glimmers of hope in Iran economy despite US president