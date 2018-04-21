Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Teju Babyface's wife delivers twins after 6 years

He shared the good news on his Instagram page, along with a cute picture of the babies.

(instagram/tejubabyfaceoyelakin)
Wife of stand-up comedian Olateju Oyelakin, better known as Teju Baby Face, delivers twins after 6 years.

He shared the good news on Instagram, along with a cute picture of the babies today, April 21, 2018.

Babyface wrote, “Please rejoice with us! My wife Oluwatobiloba @tobibanjokooyelakin and I are the very grateful and excited parents of twin Children. It has taken almost 6years but God who neither forgets nor forsakes has given us double for our trouble.”

He added, “I pray that the God whom we serve will remember everyone who seeks Him & give you the desires of your heart. Mother and babies are doing Great! #Grateful #awesomeGod”

 

Fast Facts on Teju Babyface

The standup comedian is married to a model, former pageant winner and former contestant of MBGN, Oluwatobiloba Banjoko.

The two tied the knot in September, 2012.

Their marriage has just been blessed with a set of twins.

