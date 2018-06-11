Teddy A called out by his baby mama

news

They say stardom comes with its pros and cons just like what Teddy A is experiencing now as he has been called out by his baby mama.

In a series of tweets posted on her Twitter page, Layla who is the mother of Teddy A, 5-year-old son, blasted the former reality T.V. star for allegedly not taking care of their son.

In one of her tweets, she revealed that Teddy A, had never sent money for the upkeep of their son and the only time he did was on his birthday. She went on to reveal that she was going to spill more on him and expose him to the public so they can know who he truly is.

"For 5 years I have been taking care of my son, the first you send him any money was on his birthday,'' she tweeted.

Layla has since put her Twitter page under lock and key since the baby mama drama gist went viral. This is not the first and probably won't be the last time we will be hearing and seeing baby mamas of celebrities come for the father of their kids.

Recall a few months ago, music star, Wande Coal got dragged on social media by his baby mama over claims that he abducted their son for over 10 years.

Baby mama says Wande Coal allegedly abducted their son

A few months ago, the news broke that Wande Coal not only fathered a child but also allegedly abducted the child from the baby mama . According to NewsmakersNG, Temitope Ogunnusi, Wande's baby mama, dropped out of secondary school at the age of 16 after being impregnated by the 23-year-old singer, back in 2008. The love child, Joseph, is now 10 years old and Tope has not seen him for 8 years.

Tope told NewsmakersNG that when she told Wande that he was going to be a father, the singer rejected the pregnancy. “Do you want to kill my career?” he allegedly asked Temitope. He denied paternity of the baby and left the neighborhood so Temitope would not see him again. After delivery, Wande’s mom, Mrs. Omolara Oluwayemisi Ojosipe, arranged to see the baby.

A DNA test was conducted in 2010 and it showed the singer as the father of Joseph. The baby was however allegedly abducted by the mom after cajoling Tope to allow him to come and spend some time with her. She thereafter reportedly blocked every means of communication between her son and Tope. Temitope said she told her: “My son cannot marry a low-class woman.” The gateman was also instructed never to open the gate for her.