5 celebrities that have been called by their baby mamas

Male celebrities most times are never prepared for the news when it is revealed that they are about to have a child outside wedlock or an already existing baby mama.

Those who aren't able to manage the situation, get called out by their baby mamas and dragged on social media. Sometimes it gets really messy with both parties pointing accusing figures at each other.

Here are five celebrities that have been called out by their baby mamas.

1. Wande Coal

When the news broke of Wande Coal having a baby mama, many were surprised because at no time did we ever envisage that the music star had a child. Anyway a certain lady, Temitope Ogunnusi shocked everyone when she came out to reveal that she was the mother of their ten-year-old son. It didn't just end there, she went on to say Wande Coal had seized the child from her and deprived her of seeing him for eight years .

When the gist began to get intense, Wande Coal came out to release a press statement claiming that apart from Temitope being the mother of their child, every other thing she said was a lie.

2. Klint D Drunk

Now, this was even more shocking because before we all got to know that Klint D Drunk had a baby mama, he was a happily married man. Back in March 2018, a lady identified as Sandra Novo Jacob took her Instagram page where she called out the veteran comedian for not performing his duties as a father to their child .

She went on to post screenshots of monies paid into her account by the comedian at various times. However, the young lady claims that Klint has since abandoned her and their child. Also revealed were screenshot conversations between Sandra and Klint where she appealed to the comedian to pay attention to his daughter who she said was already getting fond of his photos.

3. Skales



Back in 2016, music star, Skales was also embroiled in a baby mama drama as he was called out by a lady who claimed to have a child for him . According to the lady, Peace, Skales is the father of her son which she had two years earlier after they hooked up.

According to her, she tried to reach out to the singer through numerous means, but the rapper paid no attention to her and his baby boy.

4. Wizkid

Wizkid is a father to three kids from three baby mamas which is no longer news but it is the fact that one of his baby mamas, Sola Ogudu might have called him out indirectly . This is the most recent baby mama drama we've recorded in the entertainment industry.

During their son's birthday, Sola had taken to her Twitter handle where she praised herself for being the father and mother to Boluwatife. A lot of people felt she was shading Wizkid for ignoring his roles of being a present dad to their son.

5. Davido

Just like Wizkid, Davido has a number of baby mamas who have had kids for him. But we can't forget in a hurry the drama that surrounded the birth of his first daughter, Imade. Recall a few years ago there was a feud between Davido and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu over their daughter.