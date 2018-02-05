Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Stephanie Coker's husband's alleged Side-chic speaks

Stephanie Coker Alleged lady in midst of the infidelity drama speaks for the 1st time

The lady alleged to have had a relationship with Stephanie Coker's husband is speaking out for the first time.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stephanie Coker play

Stephanie Coker

(Instagram/StephanieCokerAderinokun)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The alleged lady, Yolanda in eyes of the storm in the infidelity drama engulfing the marriage of Stephanie Coker and her husband, Olumide has spoken for the 1st time.

According to Instablog9ja, in a press statement released by the undergraduate of Bells University of Technology, Otta, she said she has never at any time in her life met Olumide Adenirokun, Stephanie's husband. She also says that her account has been compromised which has resulted in it getting hacked.

"I want to strongly denounce every rumor and allegation to the rumored issue of the infidelity crisis in Stephanie Coker’s marriage. I declare that I have never met Mr Aderinokun in my life and the conversation that transpired was all photoshopped and diabolical imagination of some evil element to create negative unsubstantiated destructive news.

Olumide Aderinokun's alleged mistress, Yolanda Nifise Ayemo play

Olumide Aderinokun's alleged mistress, Yolanda Nifise Ayemo

(instagram)

ALSO READ: Stephanie Coker's husband remanded in prison

"I wish we had better technology that could have been used to track this hacker. I will also like to state that I am not in any way a SIDE CHICK and would never be one. I will not dream to cause havoc or break another persons home. I come from a very honorable home and a christian one. I would never in a life time try to tarnish the image of my family, myself and my school.

Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun. play

Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun.

(Bella Naija)

 

"During this time of this fake rumor I have experienced an excruciating level of disgrace , depression, insults, defaming of my personality from the public online and physically. I want to boldly say that I am no side chick, runs girl or what ever the negative name that have been said about me.

Stephanie coker at the falz experience play

 

"It is quite unfortunate that the world we live in now is one where people would do just about anything to put another down. To the person behind this , this is a wicked inhuman act and there is little or nothing to reap from it also to the people who have made up stories to stay relevant and claim contact to my name I denounce you. My account has been compromised due to the hacking and As a result it has been deleted by Instagram," she said.

Stephanie Coker in the eye of the storm over marriage troubles play

Stephanie Coker in the eye of the storm over marriage troubles

(Onobello )

 

This coming barely 48 hours after a viral photoshopped chat conversation which allegedly shows Stephanie Coker's husband, Olumide and Yolanda  Nifise Ayemo arranging to meet in a hotel for a hookup.

After the chat went viral, Olumide Aderinokun came out to deny all the allegations, claiming it was all fake news.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Stephanie Coker Media personality's husband reacts to cheating allegationsbullet
2 Stephanie Coker Media personality’s husband reportedly caught having...bullet
3 Funky Mallam Actor marries for the 2nd time in 3 yearsbullet

Related Articles

Stephanie Coker Media personality's husband reacts to cheating allegations
Stephanie Coker Media personality's husband remains in prison
The Falz Experience Best dressed at this year's show
Falz Rapper holds cinematic concert 'The Falz Experience' [Photos]
Stephanie Coker Media personality's husband reportedly in Kirikiri prison for fraud
Pulse List 2017 5 celebrities that got married in the year
Pulse List 2017 10 best dressed celebrities of the year
Stephanie Coker Media personality hosts event despite husband's reported imprisonment
Stephanie Coker Media personality’s husband reportedly caught having an affair
Designer Spotlight Andrea Iyamah goes from strength to strength

Celebrities

Ladipoe
#ManCrushMonday The ladies love the young rapper, LadiPoe
Chika Ike completes her study at Harvard Business School
Chika Ike Actress completes her study at Harvard Business School
Toke Makinwa in a gorgeous red dress
Photo Of The Day Toke Makinwa looks stunning in red!
Kylie Jenner gives birth to first child with Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner Reality star gives birth to 1st child with Travis Scott