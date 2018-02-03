news

Stephanie Coker's husband Olumide Aderinokun has been reportedly caught having an affair.

A lengthy Instagram direct message between the media personality's husband and an alleged student of Bells University identified as Yolanda Nifise Ayemo was leaked by Instablog9ja.

According to the reports, Yolanda agreed to a hook up with Aderinokun, an arrangement he reportedly paid for.

ALSO READ: OAP's hubby reportedly gifts her with Porsche worth N38m

You can read the messages between Olumide Aderinokun and Yolanda below;

The leaked chats show a slow buildup in steam for the pair until Aderinokun invites her over and was asked to book a room in Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State, for two days.

Read the chat below:

The situation gets even weirder because Coker was seen flaunting her wedding ring on social media just yesterday, Friday, February 2, 2018.

At this point, we can only wonder if she is oblivious to all the drama around her or just keeping things under control.

This is hardly the first crisis Coker has had to weather because of her husband, since their elaborate wedding which took place in Greece , in August 2017.

LIB reported at the time that Aderinokun was arrested for fraud and was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Olufolake Oshin on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, on an eight-count charge of conspiracy, forgery, stealing and property fraud on parcels of land in Lekki Peninsula.

ALSO READ: Media personality's husband remains in prison

He was subsequently reportedly remanded in Kirikiri Prisons , Lagos, but that has done little to dapper Coker's mood or put an end to her celebrity lifestyle and social media activities , which many have found strange and have even called her out for.

Pulse has reached out to Stephanie Coker for comments. Stay with us as the story develops.