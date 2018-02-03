Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Stephanie Coker's husband denies alleged infidelity

Stephanie Coker Media personality's husband reacts to cheating allegations

The embattled businessman and realtor took to Insta-stories this morning to deny reports that he cheated on Coker.

Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun. play

Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun.

(Bella Naija)
Shortly after news of his alleged infidelity hit the news, Stephanie Coker's husband, Olumide Aderinokun, has subtly denied the reports.

We reported earlier that there are leaked chats showing a conversation between the OAP's husband and a student of Bell's University, Ota, Ogun state identified as Yolanda Nifise Ayemo.

Olumide Aderinokun's alleged mistress, Yolanda Nifise Ayemo play

Olumide Aderinokun's alleged mistress, Yolanda Nifise Ayemo

(instagram)

 

The young lady is alleged to be his mistress and in the chat agrees to meet him up, per his invite, with him paying for her reservations at Eko Hotel and Suites.

He shared photos which show him at a filling station, with the words, "Fake news" inscribed on them.

Olumide Aderinokun denies infidelity rumours while alleged mistress changes name, removes display picture on Instagram play

Olumide Aderinokun denies infidelity rumours while alleged mistress changes name, removes display picture on Instagram

(instagram)

 

Following some investigation by LIB, it was also discovered that the Yolanda whom Olumide still follows on Instagram, has now locked her account, removed her profile photo and changed her username.

As you well know by now, Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun got hitched in a lavish affair in Greece, in August 2017.

However, Coker is yet to have the marriage she dreamed of, if Aderinokun's arrest for fraud, subsequent incarceration at Kirikiri Prisons, and now, his alleged infidelity, is anything to go by.

play

 

All the same, the media personality has managed to stay on top of her game, not letting these issues dapper her mood or put an end to her celebrity lifestyle and social media activities, which many have found strange and have even called her out for.

In fact, Coker was seen flaunting her wedding ring on social media just yesterday, Friday, February 2, 2018.

Pulse has reached out to Stephanie Coker for comments. Stay with us as the story develops.

