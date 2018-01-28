Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Simi gets dragged all over Twitter for supporting Dorcas Fapson

Simi Singer dragged all over Twitter for supporting Dorcas Fapson

Simi got dragged all over the social medium by Twitter NG so bad that she had to delete her tweets as well as apologise for them.

  Published:


Simi

(Instagram/SimplySimi)
As the Dorcas Shola Fapson attempted rape saga continues, Simi seems to have chosen the wrong side to support.

The singer took to Twitter to show her support for the embattled actress, but the feedback she got was not only caustic but scalding hot.

ALSO READ: Watch how actress screamed for help while Taxify driver allegedly assaulted her



Simi is her mum's chief bridesmaid at her wedding

(X3M Music )

 



Simi Tweets

(twitter)

 

 See her initial tweets below:



Simi Tweets

(twitter)

 



Simi Tweets

(twitter)

Read some of the responses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It's safe to say that all of Simi's tweets will be better structured going forward, but she is not the first to publicly show support for Fapson since the drama began.

Adekunle Gold has also come out to say a word or two about those dragging Fapson over her claims, thankfully, it did not backfire the way Simi's did.

Watch how Shola-Fapson screamed for help while Taxify driver allegedly assaulted her

Dorcas Shola Fapson

(Instagram/DorcasSholaFapson)

 

The alleged attack

Dorcas Shola-Fapson called out a Taxify driverHenry Nnaemeka for allegedly trying to rape her.

According to the actress, the driver of the cab, reportedly locked her in the car and drove her to a random house and tried to force her out of the car. Luckily for her, she had pepper spray with her which she emptied on his eyes.

Dorcas Shola Fapson reportedly escapes molestation from Taxify driver

Dorcas Shola Fapson reportedly escapes molestation from Taxify driver

(PulseTV)

 

The accused driver's side of the story

Well, the driver in the eyes of the storm, Henry Nnaemeka has come to defend himself, stating his own side of the story. He said Dorcas Shola Fapson had refused to tell him her destination after he picked her up prompting his refusal to take her further and trying to get her off his car.

ALSO READ: Media personality escapes molestation from Taxify driver

Mr Nnaemeka is in the process of suing the Nollywood actress to the tune of N5m for defamation of character.

Pulse has reached out to Mr Nnaemeka to no avail. Stay with us as the story develops.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

