As the Dorcas Shola Fapson attempted rape saga continues, Simi seems to have chosen the wrong side to support.

The singer took to Twitter to show her support for the embattled actress, but the feedback she got was not only caustic but scalding hot.

Simi got dragged all over the social medium by Twitter NG so bad that she had to delete her tweets as well as apologise for them.

See her initial tweets below:

Read some of the responses:

It's safe to say that all of Simi's tweets will be better structured going forward, but she is not the first to publicly show support for Fapson since the drama began.

Adekunle Gold has also come out to say a word or two about those dragging Fapson over her claims, thankfully, it did not backfire the way Simi's did.

The alleged attack

Dorcas Shola-Fapson called out a Taxify driver , Henry Nnaemeka for allegedly trying to rape her.

According to the actress, the driver of the cab, reportedly locked her in the car and drove her to a random house and tried to force her out of the car. Luckily for her, she had pepper spray with her which she emptied on his eyes.

The accused driver's side of the story

Well, the driver in the eyes of the storm, Henry Nnaemeka has come to defend himself, stating his own side of the story . He said Dorcas Shola Fapson had refused to tell him her destination after he picked her up prompting his refusal to take her further and trying to get her off his car.

Mr Nnaemeka is in the process of suing the Nollywood actress to the tune of N5m for defamation of character.

Pulse has reached out to Mr Nnaemeka to no avail. Stay with us as the story develops.