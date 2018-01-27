Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Embattled Taxify driver is suing Dorcas Fapson for N5m

Dorcas Shola-Fapson Embattled Taxify driver is suing actress for N5m

Mr Nnaemeka has shared photos of the legal document via social media as well as an audio clip telling his own side of the story.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Taxify driver shares own side of the story about encounter with Dorcas Shola Fapson play

Taxify driver shares own side of the story about encounter with Dorcas Shola Fapson

(PulseTVnews)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The ongoing molestation saga involving Dorcas Shola-Fapson and one of its brand drivers, Henry Nnaemeka, has taken on new levels.

The embattled driver is now suing the Nollywood actress for defamation to the tune of N5 million.

ALSO READ: Singer has a word for those shaming Dorcas Shola Fapson

Dorcas Shola Fapson reportedly escapes molestation from Taxify driver play

Dorcas Shola Fapson reportedly escapes molestation from Taxify driver

(PulseTV)

 

He has shared photos of the legal document via social media as well as an audio clip telling his own side of the story.

See the post below:

 

The alleged attack

This is coming barely 24 hours after Dorcas Shola-Fapson had called out a Taxify driverHenry Nnaemeka for allegedly trying to rape her.

Dorcas Shola-Fapson escaped being raped by a Taxify driver thanks to her pepper spray play

Dorcas Shola-Fapson escaped being raped by a Taxify driver thanks to her pepper spray

(Glam Squad Magazine )

 

According to the actress, the driver of the cab, reportedly locked her in the car and drove her to a random house and tried to force her out of the car. Luckily for her, she had pepper spray with her which she emptied on his eyes.

The accused driver's side of the story

Well, the driver in the eyes of the storm, Henry Nnaemeka has come to defend himself, stating his own side of the story. He said Dorcas Shola Fapson had refused to tell him her destination after he picked her up prompting his refusal to take her further and trying to get her off his car.

Watch how Shola-Fapson screamed for help while Taxify driver allegedly assaulted her play

Dorcas Shola Fapson

(Instagram/DorcasSholaFapson)

 

ALSO READ:

Taxify's press statement

In the light of the crisis, Taxify released a press statement where they said they had petitioned the Special Investigation Bureau and the Nigeria Police Force to prosecute the driver.

Pulse has reached out to Mr Nnaemeka to no avail. Stay with us as the story develops.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Dorcas Shola-Fapson Embattled Taxify driver is suing actress for N5mbullet
2 Dorcas Shola-Fapson Taxify driver shares his own side of the storybullet
3 Wizkid Do you remember the pop star's 1st girlfriend?bullet

Related Articles

Adekunle Gold Singer has a word for those shaming Dorcas Shola Fapson
Dorcas Shola-Fapson Taxify driver shares his own side of the story
Dorcas Shola-Fapson Watch how actress screamed for help while Taxify driver allegedly assaulted her
Dorcas Shola-Fapson Read the press statement from Taxify over media personality's attack
Dorcas Shola-Fapson Media personality escapes molestation from Taxify driver
#WomanCrushWednesday Dorcas Shola Fapson, the gorgeous, well spoken TV personality
Celebrity Birthday Ozzy Agu, Dorcas Shola Fapson are a year older today
Bernice Burgos How the model spent her time in Nigeria
Dorcas Shola Fapson Actress releases sexy birthday photos
Celebrity Birthday Dorcas Shola Fapson is a year older

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Reality star shares another steamy bathroom selfie
Davido
Davido Davido has the numbers of 13 presidents
Daddy Freeze supports UNIBEN's decision to ban fellowships on campus
Daddy Freeze OAP says NO to abusive marriages
Dele Momodu
Dele Momodu Publisher likens beef with Davido to Abacha clash