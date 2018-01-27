Embattled Taxify driver is suing Dorcas Fapson for N5m

news

The ongoing molestation saga involving Dorcas Shola-Fapson and one of its brand drivers, Henry Nnaemeka, has taken on new levels.

The embattled driver is now suing the Nollywood actress for defamation to the tune of N5 million.

He has shared photos of the legal document via social media as well as an audio clip telling his own side of the story .

The alleged attack

This is coming barely 24 hours after Dorcas Shola-Fapson had called out a Taxify driver , Henry Nnaemeka for allegedly trying to rape her.

According to the actress, the driver of the cab, reportedly locked her in the car and drove her to a random house and tried to force her out of the car. Luckily for her, she had pepper spray with her which she emptied on his eyes.

The accused driver's side of the story

Well, the driver in the eyes of the storm, Henry Nnaemeka has come to defend himself, stating his own side of the story . He said Dorcas Shola Fapson had refused to tell him her destination after he picked her up prompting his refusal to take her further and trying to get her off his car.

Taxify's press statement

In the light of the crisis, Taxify released a press statement where they said they had petitioned the Special Investigation Bureau and the Nigeria Police Force to prosecute the driver.

Pulse has reached out to Mr Nnaemeka to no avail. Stay with us as the story develops.