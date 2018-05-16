Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

D'banj has shared what sounds like the biggest decision he has made in life.

D'banj says it was hard enough choosing to get married for life which was like a major decision for him.

The music star while granting an interview with Accelerate T.V. was asked to choose between two of his major hit songs, 'Tongolo' and 'Suddenly' and the frisky singer revealed that it was a difficult decision and it was too emotional for him. He then went on say he couldn't decide on it that it was hard enough choosing to get married for life.

"It was hard enough choosing say I go marry for the rest of my life which is one thing now you want me to choose another thing. Getting married, that is the only agreement I have for the rest of my life," he said.

There you have it guys, D'banj has revealed that he would be married for life which means for those who would be expecting marriage drama from the 'Koko Master' would have to wait in vain.

Check out cute photos of D'banj, wife and John Boyega

A few months ago, John Boyega was in Nigeria and he took out time to hang out with Nigerian celebrities including D'banj and his beautiful family.

A very excited D'banj took to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 8, 2018, where he posted a number of photos of himself, his wife, their cute son and the Hollywood actor. D'banj went on to congratulate the Nigerian born Hollywood star for producing his very first movie.

"Great Evening and a BIG Congratulations to you brother @johnboyega on Producing your first Movie and A Great Success too #pacificrimuprising       Can't wait for you to produce a Super HollyNollywood Movie    #pacificrimuprising," he wrote.

