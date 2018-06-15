Pulse.ng logo
SARS officers shoot at DJ Obi's car tyre [Video]

DJ Obi SARS officers shoot at Disc Jockey's car tyre [Video]

DJ Obi will be spending some money to get a new tyre for his car after men of SARS destroyed it with their bullets.

Officers of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) reportedly shot at the tyre of DJ Obi's car last night.

The popular DJ made this known on his Instagram stories on Thursday, June 14, 2018, where he shared not just photos but videos of the sad incident. According to him, the police officers were from Makoko police station.

"If I didn't have to travel for work, today would be the day I publicly burn my Nigerian passport," said a disgruntled DJ Obi. Within the last one month, DJ Obi is probably the third celebrity to have faced the wrath of these police officers.

SARS officers shot at DJ Obi's tyre last night

A post shared by LIB - Linda Ikeji Blog (@lindaikejiblog) on

 

So far in 2018, the number of celebrities that have been harassed by the men of SARS seen to be on the rise. From Dr Sid to Jhybo and Dotun, the list is endless of those who have had horrible experiences in the hands of these men.

ALSO READ: Dotun gets a taste of SARS treatment over colour of his hair

Mayorkun's interview disrupted by SARS

Mayorkun is one of the latest celebrity to be harassed by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS after they disrupted his interview. In a series of tweets on his Twitter page, Mayorkun said he prayed people don't get faced with men of SARS while revealing how his interview was disrupted because of them.

"Good morning, may you not be harassed by SARS today in Jesus Name,'' he tweeted. On-Air personality, Dotun went on to reveal how Mayorkun's interview was disrupted in another tweet.

SARS reportedly disrupts Jaywon's birthday party [Video]

A few days ago, it was reported that men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS disrupted the birthday of singer, Jaywon.

The party which was said to have been held at a house located in the highbrow area of Lekki in Lagos was allegedly interrupted by the police and things took a nose-dive. In the now viral video, men of the special police force are seen causing a scene in the area.

