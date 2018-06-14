Mayorkun's interview disrupted by SARS

news

Mayorkun is the latest celebrity to be harassed by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS after they disrupted his interview.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter page, Mayorkun said he prayed people don't get faced with men of SARS while revealing how his interview was disrupted because of them.

"Good morning, may you not be harassed by SARS today in Jesus Name,'' he tweeted. On-Air personality, Dotun went on to reveal how Mayorkun's interview was disrupted in another tweet.

"They caught you & disrupted our interview time yesterday. Sad lots,'' he added. There goes another day with another celebrity faced with the cruelty of the men of SARS. It would be recalled that a few days ago, we brought you a video of how these policemen interrupted Jaywon's birthday bash.

ALSO READ: Dotun gets a taste of SARS treatment over colour of his hair

SARS reportedly disrupts Jaywon's birthday party [Video]

A few days ago, it was reported that men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS disrupted the birthday of singer, Jaywon.

The party which was said to have been held at a house located in the highbrow area of Lekki in Lagos was allegedly interrupted by the police and things took a nose-dive. In the now viral video, men of the special police force are seen causing a scene in the area.

Reekado Banks narrates ugly experience with SARS officers

Reekado Banks also shared his ugly experience in the hands of men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad popularly known as SARS.

The music star who didn't have nice words for the special police took to his Twitter page on Sunday, June 3, 2018, where he downplayed his encounter with them.