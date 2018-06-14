Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Mayorkun's interview disrupted by SARS

Mayorkun Singer's interview disrupted by SARS

Mayorkun has had his own fair share of the high handiness of men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

  • Published:
Mayorkun play

Mayorkun

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mayorkun is the latest celebrity to be harassed by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS after they disrupted his interview.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter page, Mayorkun said he prayed people don't get faced with men of SARS while revealing how his interview was disrupted because of them.

"Good morning, may you not be harassed by SARS today in Jesus Name,'' he tweeted. On-Air personality, Dotun went on to reveal how Mayorkun's interview was disrupted in another tweet.

 

 

"They caught you & disrupted our interview time yesterday. Sad lots,'' he added. There goes another day with another celebrity faced with the cruelty of the men of SARS. It would be recalled that a few days ago, we brought you a video of how these policemen interrupted Jaywon's birthday bash.

Mayorkun play

Mayorkun

(thenativemag.com)

ALSO READ: Dotun gets a taste of SARS treatment over colour of his hair

SARS reportedly disrupts Jaywon's birthday party [Video]

Jaywon play

Jaywon

(Instagram/JaywonJuwonlon)

 

A few days ago, it was reported that men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS disrupted the birthday of singer, Jaywon.

The party which was said to have been held at a house located in the highbrow area of Lekki in Lagos was allegedly interrupted by the police and things took a nose-dive. In the now viral video, men of the special police force are seen causing a scene in the area.

Reekado Banks narrates ugly experience with SARS officers

Reekado Banks play

Reekado Banks

(Instagram/ReekadoBanks)

 

Reekado Banks also shared his ugly experience in the hands of men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad popularly known as SARS.

The music star who didn't have nice words for the special police took to his Twitter page on Sunday, June 3, 2018, where he downplayed his encounter with them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Wizkid Did Wizkid kiss Tiwa in new viral video?bullet
2 Temi Otedola Billionaire daughter gets Range Rover Evoque as...bullet
3 "King Tonto" Tonto Dikeh says husband couldn't afford a house when...bullet

Related Articles

Music Industry If Davido and Wizkid were to retire now,which artiste(s) is capable of taking over from them?
Mayorkun Know all about singer's rise from underrated to Next Rated
New Video Tjan - "Sotey" Ft Mayorkun
Headies 2018 Who will win what at the 12th edition of the awards ceremony?
Headies 2018 How Davido emerged as artist of the year at music awards
DJ Neptune Disc Jockey releases tracklist and art cover for debut album
Idowest 5 things you need to know about DMW's new signing
Davido Pop star may just have announced the signing of Sauce Kid to his label
Dice Ailes Singer reportedly acquires new crib (Video)
Album Review DJ Neptune lands a colourful mix of bangers on 'Greatness'

Celebrities

Ogusbaba
Ogusbaba Comedian robbed at gunpoint in Lagos [Video]
Don Jazzy
Pulse List See celebrities who have helped send kids back to school in 2018
Sauce Kid is moving on after serving jail term
Sauce Kid Rapper says he isn't bothered about Tiwa Savage's alleged affair with Wizkid
D'banj
D'banj Check out photos from singer's day out with his son